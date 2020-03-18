Sarah Houchens Smolders In A Minuscule, Neon Pink Bikini

Sarah Houchens gave her 746,000 Instagram followers something to talk about today when she shared a smoking hot new snap that sent temperatures soaring on her page.

The American model took to her account on Wednesday afternoon to post a tantalizing new photo that was an instant hit with her fans. In the image, Sarah was seen standing outside with her arms outstretched in front of her and rested on the trunk of a tall palm tree. A sea of more trees and other greenery made up the background behind her as she turned her head toward the camera to stare it down with an intense and sultry gaze.

Though there was no sign of the beach in the steamy shot, Sarah looked ready to enjoy some time splashing around in the water. She was clad in nothing more than a skimpy bikini from Boutine Los Angeles that did way more showing than covering up, leaving plenty of her well-toned figure on display.

The blond bombshell stunned in her bold, neon pink two-piece that alone was enough to turn a few heads, though its revealing design had was likely enough to do the job. The set included a minuscule top with thin shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms. It was just barely enough to contain her voluptuous assets and wrapped tight around her rib cage, accentuating her slender frame.

Sarah also rocked a pair of matching bikini bottoms that were even more risque. The swimwear boasted a daringly high-cut design that allowed her to flaunt her sculpted thighs — one of the many results of her rigorous fitness regimen that she often shares on her Instagram page. The garment was also of a daringly cheeky design that left the model’s pert derriere almost completely bare, further upping the ante of her skin-baring ensemble. Meanwhile, its waistband was pulled high up on the babe’s hip, highlighting her flat midsection and trim waist.

Fans wasted no time in showing Sarah some love for her latest social media appearance. It has racked up over 4,500 likes within its first hour of going live. Dozens flocked to the comments section of the upload as well to leave compliments for the Instagram hottie’s jaw-dropping display.

“You’re a dream,” one person commented.

Another fan said that Sarah was “sooo perfect.”

“Wow!! You’re extremely beautiful!! Gorgeous!!” gushed a third admirer.

“PURR-fecto…booty-full from head 2 toe,” a fourth follower wrote.

This is hardly the first time that Sarah has shown off her incredible figure in skimpy swimwear. Another recent addition to her feed saw her showing off her impressive physique in a black bikini that was even tinier than her look from today. That post proved popular as well and, to date, has earned nearly 18,000 likes.