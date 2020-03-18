‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Wednesday: Nate Pushes Amanda Too Hard

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, March 18 reveals a bit of Amanda’s past, but Nate presses too hard. Plus, Summer and Kyle realize Phyllis and Nick are hooking up while Adam drops hints to Victor that he’s aware of his father’s secret.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Abby (Melissa Ordway) snarked at each other in the lobby at The Grand Phoenix. Abby pointed out how Phyllis didn’t have the funds to buy her shares outright. Then, Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) showed up, and Phyllis complimented her on her recent online marketing for the hotel. As thanks, Chloe handed in her resignation, which delighted Abby. Phyllis tried to appear calm. Later, Abby sniped about Phyllis’s lack of a significant other, and Phyllis hinted that she’s not alone. However, Abby didn’t believe it.

Summer (Hunter King) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) made plans to meet with her parents — both of them. They all met at the hotel, and Summer let her parents know that she expected their support for her and Kyle’s relationship. Nick (Joshua Morrow) was not at all enthused, but Phyllis was more supportive. Then, she and Nick started arguing passionately. Soon, they both suddenly had somewhere else to be and left. Kyle and Summer both realized that her parents were hooking up.

On the patio at Crimson Lights, Nate (Sean Dominic) and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) discussed that they couldn’t find Jared (Michael Maclane), and Amanda doesn’t want to give up on the young man. She opened up about her past growing up in foster care. While she had support, Amanda still faced plenty of uncertainty during those years. Amanda also let Nate know that she became a lawyer after seeing so many others taken advantage of in the foster care system. Then Nate asked Amanda if she’d looked for her biological family, and she said that is a minefield that she’s not interested in navigating. She wasn’t pleased that he’d asked.

Abby also showed up at the coffee shop, and she saw Nate with Amanda. Adam (Mark Grossman) was there and told his sister that Victor’s (Eric Braeden) less favorite children should stick together. However, Abby informed her brother that she’s starting her own empire, and Adam warned her to be careful.

Chloe showed up at Adam’s penthouse to talk to Chelsea. They spoke about the future now that Chloe has quit the hotel. Both Chelsea and Chloe vowed not to let anything get in their way.

On tour, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) showed up just as Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) finished her set, and Tanner (Chase Coleman) played the song Tessa wrote for Mariah. In front of everyone, Mariah apologized and begged Tessa to take her back. Instead, Tessa ran off stage.

Finally, Adam went to the Ranch, and he shocked Victor by telling him he made the right choice in going with Nick. Adam also complained about Hope’s farm being in bad shape, and Victor promised to remedy that. He mentioned seeing Alyssa, which caught Victor’s attention. Later, Nick and Victor vowed to be prepared for whatever Adam had planned. Nick also let his dad know that he had no plans of giving up his non-profit work entirely.