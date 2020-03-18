Nicole Thorne Sizzles In Sheer Lacy Lingerie: ‘What’s Your Best Corona Pickup Line?’

Instagram hottie Nicole Thorne left fans seeing double with yesterday’s post. The Aussie smokeshow posed next to a floor-length mirror, flaunting her voluptuous assets from two tantalizing angles. The babe was clad in seductive, see-through lingerie, putting on a provocative display for her 1.3 million followers. In the caption, she quoted a coronavirus-inspired pickup line, and invited her admirers to share their favorites ones as well.

Fans did not disappoint, taking to the comments section by the scores to chime in on the topic.

“If coronavirus doesn’t take you out I will,” was one reply, trailed by a heart emoji.

“If we have to hunker down, let’s make it worthwhile,” read another message.

Nicole looked like a total bombshell in the flirty upload. The 29-year-old wore a three-piece lingerie set, which consisted of a low-cut demi bra, a tiny thong, and a sexy garter belt. The outfit was crafted entirely out of gauzy black lace, and a was complete with a set of sheer black stockings. The gorgeous Instagram model flaunted her ample cleavage in the provocative getup, while also showing off her toned midsection, round hips, and curvy thighs. A delicate floral print adorned the lacy lingerie, adding chic and femininity to the racy outfit.

The stunner was snapped in a minimalist interior, one dominated by light-toned shades that kept the focus on her all-black attire and killer curves. She was standing with her shoulder leaned against the wall, showing off her enviable figure in a coquettish pose that spotlighted her generous bust. Her bra sported a delicate scalloped hem that called even further attention to her shapely bosom. Similar detailing decorated the garter belt, which was pulled high on her waist, accentuating her lean physique.

Nicole held one arm across her chest line, flaunting her buxom assets as she turned her face away from the camera to look at the mirror behind her. Her other hand was raised to her face in a coy gesture that made it seem like she was biting her nails. The detail added an intimate vibe to the shoot, increasing her appeal.

The photo captured Nicole from the thigh-up and was centered on her hourglass frame. However, her reflection offered a full-body view of her killer curves, as the sizzling brunette showed off her bodacious posterior and chiseled pins in the mirror. The model was barefooted and crossed her legs in an elegant posture, oozing both sexuality and sophistication.

The Australian hottie added some glitz to her steamy look with a sumptuous pair of gold hoop earrings. She wore the hair down and tucked behind her ear, letting her dark tresses brush over her shoulder and fall down her back.

The photo was snapped by professional photographer Rocky Batchelor for the latest issue of Maxim Australia, as Nicole noted in the caption. The model traveled all the way to Thailand to pose for the shoot, and used a geotag to indicate the pic was shot on location.

The spicy update was an instant hit with her fans, racking up more than 46,000 likes overnight. The sweltering look also brought followers to the comments section by the masses, garnering 590 comments — including some from a few celebrities.

Among the commenters was fellow Maxim model Bri Teresi. “I love this shot,” wrote the blond bombshell, adding a fire emoji.

Instagram model and Mum Network founder, Rosie Luik, had something to say about Nicole’s photoshoot, as well. “This is so gorge,” penned the mother-of-four.