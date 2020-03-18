Amanda Bynes Reportedly Seeking Mental Health Treatment

Amanda Bynes is reportedly seeking treatment for mental health issues according to a report from PEOPLE.

Amanda’s lawyer, David Esquibias, released a statement regarding the treatment that the actress is seeking and asked for “privacy.” He also spoke out about reports that Amanda, who recently celebrated being 14-months sober, is suffering from addiction issues.

“Any reports that Amanda is suffering from drug or alcohol addiction issues are completely false,” her lawyer said in a statement.

The statement comes one week after Amanda was reportedly in court in regards to her conservatorship. At the time, it was reported Amanda was going to voluntarily enter a mental health facility for treatment. However, she reportedly did not check herself in at that time.

Since then, there have been some conflicting reports about Amanda and her personal life. Initially, it was reported that Amanda and her fiance, Paul Michael, had split. All photos of Amanda with Paul had been scrubbed from her Instagram account seemingly confirming the split. On March 9, Amanda posted a photo of the couple to Instagram and Paul later spoke out and said their social media accounts had been hacked before claiming the two had never split.

Most recently, Amanda posted a photo of an ultrasound to the social networking, suggesting that she is pregnant. Her fiance also posted the photo, but almost as quickly as they had been posted, they were deleted.

Amanda’s lawyer spoke out about the ultrasound photos, according to a previous report from The Inquisitr, saying he had “launched an investigation” into the posts and had them “successfully removed.”

Esquibias again asked for privacy in regards to Amanda’s personal life in his new statement and talked about speculation in regards to her life.

“We ask for privacy during this time, and for any speculation about her personal life from the public and the media to cease so Amanda can focus on getting better.”

According to the report from PEOPLE, Amanda had been living in a sober living facility. However, in an effort to continue care for her mental health issues, she checked into the treatment center.

The She’s the Man actress has not spoken out about the alleged pregnancy or about checking into a treatment facility. She has not posted to Instagram since last week and, even then, she didn’t go into any detail about the current status of her life, but rather seemingly confirmed that she and her fiance are back together.

The same statement regarding treatment was released to Us Weekly.

While there has not been any confirmation regarding Amanda’s alleged pregnancy, a separate source told Us Weekly, “Amanda is just barely pregnant and she is very happy.”