Niece Waidhofer Flaunts Fantastic Figure In ‘The Dark Knight Rises’-Inspired Cosplay

The model left little to the imagination in her revealing costume.

On Wednesday, March 18, American model Niece Waidhofer made the workweek a little more exciting by uploading a tantalizing Instagram post, that consisted of two side-by-side photos taken in a white-walled room, for her 1.5 million followers to enjoy.

The images show the 29-year-old stunner dressed as a female version of the DC Comics villain Bane, featured in the 2012 film, The Dark Knight Rises. She wore a tactical vest with nothing underneath and low-rise, figure-hugging pants. Her ample cleavage nearly spilled out of the plunging top, much to the delight of her audience. In order to look more like the fictional character, Niece also sported a realistic replica of Bane’s mask that covered the lower half of her face. She accessorized the look with a black leather wrist cuff and a pair of lace-up combat boots.

For the photo, the raven-haired beauty wore her long locks in a slightly tousled style, giving her even more sex appeal. She also seemed to be wearing a full face of makeup — an application that featured sculpted eyebrows, smokey eyeshadow, and voluminous lashes.

In the first image, the social media sensation struck a powerful pose by standing with her shoulders back and her legs spread, as she gripped a strap on her vest. She tilted her head downward and looked off into the distance. The Texas native altered her position for the following photo by turning her body away from the camera, flaunting her pert derriere.

In the caption, the Instagram star acknowledged that coming up with the costume was rather easy. Niece also humorously referenced an iconic line from The Dark Knight Rises spoken by Bane.

Many of Niece’s followers quickly flocked to the comments section to shower the stunner with compliments. While some left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Wow love the lady Bane look. Very beautiful,” wrote one fan.

“You’re awesome! Never seen a Lady [sic] Bane so funny and awesome,” added a different devotee.

“Ready for battle and yet you still look amazing,” said another admirer, adding a string of red heart emoji to the comment.

“Didn’t think this look could ever be sexy, but here we are,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Niece engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments. The provocative post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 65,000 likes.