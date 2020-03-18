Savannah Guthrie Anchors ‘Today’ From Home, Admits She Doesn’t Feel Well

'In an abundance of caution' Savannah Guthrie makes the decision to work from home.

Savannah Guthrie anchored the Today Show from home on Wednesday morning due to concerns that she may be sick. She and her husband Mike Feldman put together a makeshift studio in their basement so she could cover the coronavirus crisis without putting others at risk, according to Today.

Guthrie explained that she woke up feeling ill and thought she might have a cold. While her symptoms were mild and not necessarily reason for her to suspect she had contracted the coronavirus, she decided it was better to play it safe given the current circumstances. Even though she will no longer be at the studio, she made it clear that she has every intention of continuing to do her job, she explained.

“Here’s what happened: I wasn’t feeling my best, a little sore throat, some sniffles, I wouldn’t have thought anything of it, but we are in different times, aren’t we? So in an abundance of caution, and also to really model the vigilance the CDC is asking of all of us right now, we followed the advice of NBC’s medical team.”

Guthrie’s message was one of unity and positivity, despite the concerning circumstances.

“And so here I am, I’m working from home as we speak, and we’re still together. And we’re gonna get this show on the air, and we have a lot of information we want to get to our viewers this morning,” she assured those watching.

Unlike a normal day at work, Guthrie did her own hair and makeup. She set up a blue television screen to serve as her background and her husband set up lights and a teleprompter so she could do the broadcast as easily as possible. She assured those listening that once she becomes well enough she will go back to doing broadcasts in the studio as normal.

Guthrie is among several other members of her Today Show team to remain home and practice social distancing. Her fellow anchors Al Roker and Craig Melvin are also working from home. Despite the fact that they are not all together, they remain as committed to the show as always and are determined to deliver their audience the most current news as it comes out.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, a staffer at the Today Show did test positive for the coronavirus. Despite the fact that Melvin And Roker are currently healthy, they’ve stayed home all week in the case that they could have been exposed to the person carrying the virus.