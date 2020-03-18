Hungarian Fitness Coach Anita Herbert Shows Off Chiseled Body In Tiny Shorts And Sports Bra

Anita Herbert showed off her chiseled body earlier this week in a recent Instagram post, while using the occasion to touch base with her 2.2 million followers to ask how they are doing during the pandemic of COVID-19. The Hungarian fitness model paired the photo with a lengthy caption in which she offered advice on how to stay active during this time of social distancing, which means closures of several public spaces, including gyms.

In her caption, Herbert vouched to focus more on creating home workouts for the next several weeks. She stated that focusing on one’s health is key to maintaining “sanity” and “calmness” during this time of crisis.

“It’s important to maintain a positive mental attitude and practice self-care during this time!” she told them.

The photo showed Herbert in a gym as she posed in front of a full-length mirror. The trainer and model held her phone in front of her chest to capture the selfie that focused on her fit body. The brunette bombshell wore an all-black workout set. On her upper body, she had on a stylish sports bra that featured an interesting set of straps that went over her shoulders and contoured her chest, creating cutouts in front. The Top also had smaller cutout right in the middle that teased a bit of her cleavage.

Herbert teamed her sports bra with matching shorts that sat just below her bellybutton, leaving her chiseled abs fully on display. The bottoms were super short, leaving her killer abs exposed as well. Herbert didn’t say where her set was from.

The fit queen wore her dark hair pulled up in a high ponytail. Herbert pulled her ponytail to the side with her free hand. The model looked into her phone screened as she smiled for the shot. Herbert opted to wear a full face of makeup, including black eyeliner, mascara and bronzer.

Since going live, the photo has garnered more than 28,500 likes and upwards of 650 comments. Instagram users used the comments section to engage with Herbert’s caption and to express their admiration for her.

“The gym is closed till.. they never said so meanwhile home workouts. Stay safe,” one user wrote, adding a red heart emoji at the end of the message.

“[C]reating more at home workouts is a good idea, l’ll keep following you!” replied another fan, following the words with an OK hand sign, sparkles and a winky face.

“[U] always motivate me,” a third one chimed in, adding a flexed bicep and a double pink heart emoji.