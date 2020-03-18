Hungarian Fitness Coach Anita Herbert Shows Off Chiseled Body In Tiny Shorts And Sports Bra

Anita Herbert showed off her chiseled body earlier this week in a recent Instagram post, while using the occasion to touch base with her 2.2 million followers to ask how they are doing during the pandemic of COVID-19. The Hungarian fitness model paired the photo with a lengthy caption in which she offered advice on how to stay active during this time of social distancing, which means closures of several public spaces, including gyms.
In her caption, Herbert vouched to focus more on creating home workouts for the next several weeks. She stated that focusing on one’s health is key to maintaining “sanity” and “calmness” during this time of crisis.
“It’s important to maintain a positive mental attitude and practice self-care during this time!” she told them.
The photo showed Herbert in a gym as she posed in front of a full-length mirror. The trainer and model held her phone in front of her chest to capture the selfie that focused on her fit body. The brunette bombshell wore an all-black workout set. On her upper body, she had on a stylish sports bra that featured an interesting set of straps that went over her shoulders and contoured her chest, creating cutouts in front. The Top also had smaller cutout right in the middle that teased a bit of her cleavage.
View this post on Instagram
How is the ???? situation in your ???? country❓ ????Is Your gym still open/ are you still going? or do you prefer to train at home? . As we all know, the world is facing some uncertain times at the moment. We are all affected in different ways and to varying degrees???? . It can be overwhelming with so much negativity and stress in the media, and unfortunately we cannot control what is going on around us. What we CAN control is what is going on WITHIN US. It’s important to maintain a positive mental attitude and practice self-care during this time! . Prioritizing our health & wellness (both physical and mental) is super important . Keeping our mind and bodies as ????????active as possible is key to keeping our sanity and calmness right now????????♀ . Rather than letting this become a negative experience let’s turn it into a positive one and let’s support and encourage each other. . I will focus on creating more at HOME workouts for the next few weeks. Please do NOT underestimate the effectiveness of these. Home workouts ABSOLUTELY WORK!???? Remember my client @rea_drechsel ? She lost 21lbs and won FitQueen 4.0 challenge! She did ONLY home workouts! We got this ladies!????????❤ @fitqueen_army #fitqueenchallenge . ????IMPORTANT INFO FOR MY CHALLENGE GIRLS???? read???????? . ????If you have signed up for FITQUEEN LEVEL UP and have NOT yet submitted your Questionnaire please do so ASAP! So I can create your Meal Plan – keep in mind ☝????that if you JUST PURCHASED or JUST TURNED in your questionnaire from FRIDAY ON it will take 3-5 DAYS to get your meal plans so PLEASE DO NOT message me asking where it is! ???? (I’m on it ????????????) . ????If you HAVE NOT yet received your QUESTIONNAIRE please email me at info@anitaherbert.com and write in the subject line “MISSING QUESTIONNAIRE “so I can resend it. . ????If you submitted your Questionnaire BEFORE FRIDAY – and have NOT yet received your Meal Plan – please email me at info@anitaherbert.com with subject “MISSING MEAL PLAN”! . ‼️ALL GUIDES INCLUDING WORKOUT GUIDES are added to the PLATFORM, please DO NOT MESSAGE me asking me to send, the LINK to sign in to the platform was already sent, click the link CREATE A LOGIN and sign in to view them‼️ (BEFORE GRAPHIC is in there too)????????
Herbert teamed her sports bra with matching shorts that sat just below her bellybutton, leaving her chiseled abs fully on display. The bottoms were super short, leaving her killer abs exposed as well. Herbert didn’t say where her set was from.
The fit queen wore her dark hair pulled up in a high ponytail. Herbert pulled her ponytail to the side with her free hand. The model looked into her phone screened as she smiled for the shot. Herbert opted to wear a full face of makeup, including black eyeliner, mascara and bronzer.
Since going live, the photo has garnered more than 28,500 likes and upwards of 650 comments. Instagram users used the comments section to engage with Herbert’s caption and to express their admiration for her.
“The gym is closed till.. they never said so meanwhile home workouts. Stay safe,” one user wrote, adding a red heart emoji at the end of the message.
“[C]reating more at home workouts is a good idea, l’ll keep following you!” replied another fan, following the words with an OK hand sign, sparkles and a winky face.
“[U] always motivate me,” a third one chimed in, adding a flexed bicep and a double pink heart emoji.