Martial Law Is Reportedly On The Table In California In Order To Slow The Spread Of Coronavirus

The National Guard has been placed on alert.

Martial law is reportedly one of many options California Governor Gavin Newsom has on the table in order to stem the spread of coronavirus, and indeed, the state’s National Guard has already been placed on alert, Oakland’s KTVU-TV reports. Newsom, however, claims that the readying of the military unit is a routine thing that is always done during times of emergencies.

California, one of the states hardest-hit by the coronavirus, is already taking extraordinary measures to attempt to control it. Already Newsom has ordered residents in multiple counties in the San Francisco Bay Area to stay at home except to go shopping for food and supplies, or to go to medical appointments.

When San Francisco gives you one evening to go out for a joyride before a city-wide lockdown, of course it gives you an absolutely ridiculous sunset sky. ✨ pic.twitter.com/uqat8QOHp4 — Sebastiaan de With (@sdw) March 18, 2020

That “shelter in place” order may be extended to all of California’s counties.

Or, Newsom may even invoke martial law, a situation in which law enforcement powers are vested, at least temporarily, in the military. Civil liberties, such as freedom of association and freedom of movement, could be curtailed.

So far, he’s insisting that martial law isn’t happening — yet.

“We have the ability to do martial law… if we feel the necessity,” he said.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Although martial law is not in effect yet, in what may be an example of exceptionally-bad timing, California’s National Guard has been placed on alert.

However, for now, it looks as if that deployment is for routine humanitarian aid, the type of thing the Guard does in response to other disasters, such as hurricanes. One thing the military unit may be doing, for example, is ensuring a safe and equitable distribution of food. Already, panic-buying has stripped some store shelves bare, and some stores have resorted to rationing certain food items. If it continues or gets worse, some Californians may not be able to access food without help.

Meanwhile, Newsom is taking other extraordinary steps to attempt to manage the spread of the virus in California, and to prepare for an expected crush of patients that could overwhelm the state’s healthcare system.

For example, the Newsom administration is acquiring two vacant hospitals to make room for more patients. It’s also talking with hotel operators to free up rooms that could be used to house patients, or some of the state’s homeless population, which is considerably more at risk of contracted the virus than people who aren’t homeless.

Further, noting that 99 percent of California’s schools are closed until further notice, many of California’s children might not return to school at all until the next academic year.

“It is unlikely that many of these schools, few if any, will open before the summer break,” he said.