Gabby Epstein Exposes Her Booty In A Cheeky Yellow Bikini While Lounging By The Pool

Gabby Epstein put her curvaceous backside on display in some very skimpy swimwear in her latest Instagram share.

The Aussie model dazzled her 2.3 million followers on Tuesday with a skin-baring new post that added some serious heat to her page. The image was taken in Los Angeles, California, and captured the 26-year-old enjoying a beautiful day outside by the pool. She was seen laying stomach-down on the edge of the water as the golden sun spilled over her incredible figure, which was clad in a skimpy bikini that left little to the imagination.

Gabby stunned in a tiny yellow two-piece that popped against her deep, all-over glow. The set included a halter-style top with thin straps that tied around her neck and again around her torso to accentuate her slender frame. Though the front half of the garment was not within eyesight, keen-eyed fans could get a teasing glimpse of sideboob that spilled out of one of its cups.

The blond bombshell also rocked a pair of matching bikini bottoms that took her look to the next level. The piece was made of a flattering ruched material that added some texture to her barely-there ensemble and boasted a revealing design that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. Its cheeky style left Gabby’s booty completely exposed, while also treating her audience to a look at her sculpted thighs. The shadow of a hand fell over her bare backside, which she joked in the caption of her post was “closest to any physical contact” she would be getting for the next two weeks due to social distancing and the coronavirus pandemic.

No accessories were added to the stunner’s itty-bitty pool day look, ensuring that all eyes were on her flawless figure. She wore her platinum tresses down in messy waves that fell in front of her shoulder and behind her back. Gabby also sported a full face of makeup that included a dark blush, shimmering highlighter, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

Unsurprisingly, the racy new addition to the Australian hottie’s feed proved to be a huge hit with her fans. It has earned nearly 77,000 likes during its first 24 hours of going live. Hundreds took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the upload as well, many with compliments for the model’s jaw-dropping display.

“Gorgeous as always,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Gabby was “absolute perfection.”

“Actual goddess omg,” commented a third follower.

“This is goals,” a fourth admirer quipped.

Gabby often tantalizes her fans by showing off her impressive physique. Another recent addition to her feed saw her spending time on the beach in a black bikini with a sexy, cut-out design. That post proved popular with her millions of followers as well, who awarded the update more than 120,000 likes and 800-plus comments.