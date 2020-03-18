‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Jordan Takes Drastic Measures With Harmony

General Hospital spoilers indicate that Jordan is going to take drastic measures to try to bring TJ home to her. She is currently taking orders from Cyrus via Harmony, but during Wednesday’s show, she is going to try another approach.

During Tuesday’s episode, Jordan had to maneuver around Sam’s search for TJ without letting on what she knows. As Jordan was about to head out and do her best to find her son, she found Harmony at the door. According to General Hospital spoilers from the sneak peek shared via Twitter, Jordan is going to try to gain the upper hand in this dynamic.

It appears that Jordan and Harmony will head somewhere together, and then the police commissioner reveals her demand. General Hospital spoilers reveal that Jordan pull out her gun, ordering Harmony to take her to TJ if she wants to stay alive.

SheKnows Soaps notes that Jordan will be feeling quite a bit of pressure, and it’s easy to see why. In the sneak peek, Jordan appears a bit frazzled and nervous as she makes her demand of Harmony. Viewers have seen that Harmony herself is feeling pretty anxious these days, as she was noticeably rattled in talking with Jason and Brando at the garage during Tuesday’s show.

Despite Harmony’s anxious behavior, she looks relatively cool and collected as Jordan makes her demand. Will she find a way to give Jordan what she wants or will she stick with her orders from Cyrus?

Based on the General Hospital spoilers for the coming week, it sounds as if Jordan will still be scrambling, feeding Sam misinformation to redirect her investigation. Given that, it sounds as if TJ will remain missing and Jordan will not be successful in pressuring Harmony to help her.

For now, Jordan is following instructions and keeping this information about TJ to herself. She has not told Curtis, her colleagues, or anybody else who could help, and that is already taking a significant toll on her. By the looks of things, she may find it impossible to maintain this secrecy much longer.

Next week, Curtis will be pushing Jordan to let him know what’s happening. In addition, Jason will be doing his best to reason with Jordan in some way. Jason is already trying to figure out why Harmony is acting strangely, and General Hospital spoilers hint that he’ll get more involved in this in the days ahead.

Before Taggert died, Sonny, Jason, Curtis, and Jordan were all trying to navigate the difficulties of trying to work together to take down Cyrus. General Hospital spoilers seem to suggest that this type of alliance may be necessary soon regardless of Taggert’s death and Jordan’s reservations, especially if she wants to bring TJ home safely.