Bulgarian Fitness Model Yanita Yancheva Flaunts Perky Derriere, Transforms Into An Angel In Artistic Rendition

Yanita Yancheva transformed into a sexy angel for her most recent Instagram post shared on Tuesday, March 17. The Bulgarian fitness model took to the popular social media platform to show her 1.6 million followers an artistic rendition that showed her in a barely there thong with added wings in an edited whimsical location.

While the post featured an actual photo of Yancheva, the wings and several elements around her had been digitally added, creating a magical landscape that put the model at the center as an angel.

The blond bombshell could be seen sitting over her heels with her back to the camera. Yancheva had on a pair of black bikini bottoms with thick straps that sat low on her frame. The suit also boasted a thong bottom that put the fitness model’s perky derriere fully on display. Yancheva didn’t share where her swimsuit was from.

Yancheva had her back arched in a way that showcased her slender waistline while making her booty pop. The model didn’t wear anything on her torso, opting to pose topless for the shot. Yancheva wore body jewelry consisting of a few gold chains that went around her neck and cascaded down her back all the way to her booty. The model wore her hair up in a bun with the front tied back as well.

The model had her arms up and away from her body, with one hand by her head. This position allowed the artist to add two large gray wings with black and white lines on her upper back. With her arms being open, Yancheva appeared to be spreading her wings.

Yancheva kneeled in shallow water for the photo, and the artist added a layer of waves to the foreground. The sky was darkened to look like nighttime, with a large full moon added to the upper-left corner. In the caption, Yancheva wrote that this was her planet. According to the tag she added to the shot, the rendition was the work of Procreate.

In under a day of being posted, the photo has garnered more than 42,500 likes and upwards of 180 comments. Instagram users took to the comments section to praise the aesthetics of the composition and to shower Yancheva with compliments.

“Beauty queen!!!” one user wrote, following the words with several red heart emoji.

“Super cool!” replied another one, trailing the comment with a string of fire emoji.

“[A]esthetic angel,” a third one chimed in, including a flexed bicep and a red heart at the end of the reply.