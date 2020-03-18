Mama June Shannon’s Daughters Anna And Jessica Show Off Plastic Surgery Transformations

Mama June Shannon‘s daughters Anna Cardwell and Jessica Shannon are showing off their stunning plastic surgery makeovers. The transformations were chronicled by The Daily Mail where each woman opened up about the procedures they underwent and why.

The surgeries cost an upward of $120,000 and took place last month when the sisters visited Los Angeles, though they didn’t take the surgeries lightly, admitting they were nervous.

23-year-old Jessica has dreams of being a plus-sized model which she admitted was a “motivator” for her to get the surgery.

“‘I’ve always struggled with like my weight, so I’ve tried to find different ways to help me out but like nothing’s ever helped,” Jessica said, adding that she was “nervous and scared” to undergo plastic surgery.

25-year-old Anna admitted that she didn’t have confidence and hoped the surgery would help change that for her.

“I don’t have confidence in myself. Hopefully this will, you know, get it up there It’ll give me like a healthier lifestyle,” Anna explained.

Anna’s plastic surgery procedures included a breast lift and implants, taking her from a B cup to a D cup. Her procedures totaled $47,450 which included getting 16 veneers.

Following the surgery, Anna admitted that she “couldn’t stop smiling” after getting the veneers. She revealed that she now has a “fuller figure.”

Jessica’s surgery was more pricey than Anna’s. She underwent a tummy tuck, liposuction, had an orbera balloon placed to help with weight loss, and also received eight veneers. Her procedures had a total of $80,895. Despite the hefty price tag, she noted that the surgeries have helped her confidence.

She explained that prior to the plastic surgery procedures, she weighted 230 lbs., but following the procedures she was down to 185 lbs. Jessica explained that the first week following surgery, she noticed the weight loss in her face. Now, she is noticing the changes to her waist each day.

Although she was initially nervous to go under the knife, she is now happy that she made the decision to do so.

“Your confidence level goes up like extremely. There’s no looking back. I love what we did and I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”

Jessica and Anna’s mother, June Shannon, famously underwent plastic surgery and detailed her journey on the reality show Mama June: From Not to Hot. Prior to that, the family, including Anna and Jessica, appeared on the TLC reality show series Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.

Last year, June’s daughters reportedly “cut her off” and are currently estranged from their mom. June Shannon posted an Instagram update in January in which she said her kids still aren’t seeing her, but said she missed and loved them.