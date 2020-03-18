Katie Bell Puts Her Ample Cleavage On Full Display In A Black Lingerie Set

Katie Bell looked stunning as she rocked yet another skimpy outfit for her latest Instagram upload on Wednesday. The model stunned as she flaunted her curves while asking her fans what they were grateful for today.

In the sexy snap, Katie looked like a total smokeshow as she wore a sheer black bra with frilly material on the edges. The top showcased her colossal cleavage and toned arms while putting her flat tummy and impressive abs in the spotlight.

The matching panties were pulled up high on her curvy hips and exposed her tiny waist, and long, lean legs. She accessorized the look with a pair of tiny earrings.

In the first slide, the brunette bombshell sat on her knees on a kitchen counter top. She had one arm wrapped around her midsection and her other arm came up so that she could run her fingers through her hair. She tilted her head and wore a seductive expression on her face.

The second slide was a video of Katie wearing the lingerie underneath of a bulky sweatshirt. She lifted up the top to show off her figure in the set as she wiggled her hips in front of a mirror.

The model wore her long, dark brown hair in a deep side part and styled in straight strands that fell down her back. She also opted for a full face of makeup.

Katie sported long lashes and black eyeliner. She also added sculpted brows which further defined her eyes. She complemented her sun kissed skin with a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes, as well as pink blush on her cheekbones. She completed the application with vivid pink lipstick.

The model’s over 1.8 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the sexy snaps. The post garnered more than 76,000 likes within the first hour after it was shared to her feed. Fans also hit up the comments section with over 1,400 messages for Katie.

“Your the best model ever,” remarked one fan.

“I’m grateful for you on my insta feed,” another wrote.

“You are the most beautiful women I’ve ever seen,” a third person said.

“OMG you’re so freaking Gorgeous!!” a fourth social media user commented.

Katie often shows off her enviable curves in racy outfits like tiny tops and tight dresses. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she most recently stunned her fans in a tiny pink bikini top. To date, that post raked in more than 140,000 likes and over 1,700 comments.