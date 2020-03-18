Pussycat Dolls Postpone First Tour In Over A Decade Due To Coronavirus

Last year, the Pussycat Dolls announced that they would be reuniting and performing together for the first time in a decade. Unfortunately, their comeback arena tour has been put on hold due to the coronavirus affecting thousands around the world.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “When I Grow Up” songstresses were originally supposed to kick off their tour in April in the U.K. However, they have been forced to postpone the shows to later this year.

The group took to Instagram to announce the news to their loyal fans.

“Following the latest government advice, we are very sad to announce that we are postponing our upcoming UK and Ireland tour. We’re heartbroken that we will not be able to perform next month, but the safety and health of our fans is of course our No.1 priority. We look forward to seeing you all at the rescheduled dates in October. In the meantime please stay safe and look after yourselves,” they said.

In less than an hour, their post racked up more than 9,000 likes and hundreds of comments from those who were excited to see them for the first time in ages.

However, they understood their reasons and are glad they will be able to see the show in the future.

“THANK GOD IT’S NOT CANCELLED,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“See you in October, we will be there,” another shared.

“Thank you for not canceling!!! October it is!! Take care and stay safe everyone!!!” remarked a third fan.

The arena tour will now kick off on October 19 at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle and will visit various other cities across the U.K., including London where they will play the iconic O2 Arena. The leg is scheduled to end in Ireland at Dublin’s 3Arena on November 2.

The newly updated poster states that tickets already purchased remain valid for the rescheduled dates.

For the reunion, original member Melody Thornton will not be taking part as she wants to have more vocal input on the songs. The singer was open before the group re-formed that she was told to “wait her turn” when it came down to laying vocals on tracks, but that turn never came due to the Dolls only releasing two albums before they went their separate ways.

Since the group’s comeback, Thornton went on to play the role of Cinderella in the pantomime show at the New Wimbledon Theatre in London and has focused on her solo career.