5.7 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Utah Leaving At Least 45K People Without Power

It's the most powerful earthquake to strike the state since 1992.

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake has struck just outside of Salt Lake City, Utah, leaving tens of thousands of people without power, CNN reports.

The earthquake, which couldn’t have come at a worse time for the metropolitan area of about one million people, struck as the city, like so many other American cities, is trying valiantly to stem the tide of the spreading coronavirus.

At about 7:09 a.m. local time (9:09 a.m. Eastern time), the quake struck about ten miles from the city center, near the town of Magna.

Here’s the shaking intensity map for this earthquake. As you can see, the stronger shaking is felt around the magna area and less intense shaking radiates outward.#Utquake pic.twitter.com/ifLrgdWrzG — Utah Emergency Mgmt (@UtahEmergency) March 18, 2020

As of this writing, there are no reports of injuries or fatalities.

However, the disruption to the city, and in particular, its efforts to contain the coronavirus, are going to be severely hampered by the quake.

“I know the last thing we need right now is an earthquake, but here we are, and it sounds like aftershocks are likely,” Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall said.

Indeed, aftershocks have already occurred. A 3.7-magnitude aftershock hit about 7:15 a.m., according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), and another 3.5-magnitude aftershock hit not long afte that. As of 7:30 a.m. local time, at least 10 aftershocks had hit, ranging from magnitude 2.5 to 3.9, according to the USGS.

The state’s coronavirus hotline, which residents could call to request tests and seek information, is down, likely due to the power disruption from the tremor. The building that houses the state’s public health laboratory is closed as it’s assessed for damage. That is bringing with it a screeching halt to the state’s anti-coronavirus efforts, even as the nation is in the midst of the deadly epidemic.

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of residents, many of whom are self-isolating at home, with not much else to do, will be without power — and thus, the ability to remotely do their jobs, or to have something to watch on TV, or even to cook a meal — until further notice.

Across the region, crews are on the ground assessing the damage.

As the city’s KSL-TV reports, the city’s Mormon Temple, a major tourist attraction as well as a place of great spiritual significance for the state’s Mormon population, was slightly damaged, even as it was undergoing renovations to protect it against earthquakes. The building’s famed gold statue of the angel Moroni lost its trumpet.

Better view from the other side. The view from Chopper 5 above me shows the trumpet is lying on the roof. #utquake #utahearthquake #churchofjesuschrist pic.twitter.com/2NuVBvYuc8 — Mary Richards (@kslmrichards) March 18, 2020

Near Magna, the earthquake’s epicenter, some homes were moderately damaged.

We are getting our first pictures in from #Magna. These were sent to us by Taylor Kilgrow. #utahearthquake pic.twitter.com/hvCO8u4fit — KSL 5 TV (@KSL5TV) March 18, 2020

Meanwhile, Salt Lake City’s International Airport is closed to inbound air traffic as crews check the runways for damage.

This is the region’s worst earthquake since 1992, when a 5.8-magnitude quake struck near the city of St. George.

This is a developing story. More information about the Salt Lake City earthquake will be provided as it becomes available.