Krissy Cela Trains Her Legs At Home With A Dish Towel For New Workout Videos

British fitness model, Krissy Cela showed fans an interesting way to train their legs at home in the most recent video series on her Instagram page. The brunette beauty got resourceful and added a dishtowel to her workout, placing it under her feet during various exercises, so that it could act as a slider.

Dressed in a blue sports bra and a gray pair of shorts, Krissy started her workout with a series of lateral squats. This exercise required her to lean most of her body weight on one side as she slid the towel back and forth with her foot.

In the next clip, she moved on to doing hamstring curls. For this exercise, she lay on her back and kept her hips hovered a couple of inches above the ground. With the towel under both of her feet, she slid them forward and back without resting her pelvis on the floor.

The next video saw her tackle a set of reverse lunges which required her to slide one foot behind her during each repetition. After she was done with those, she completed a set of standing semi-circles. While holding on to a wall for balance, the model used her active leg to glide the towel in a semicircular motion on the floor.

She ended her circuit with a series of curtsy lunges which required her to slide her legs diagonally behind her while bending her front leg.

In the caption, Krissy recommended 12 reps of each exercise for three rounds.

The video has been liked over 40,000 times and more than 700 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans expressed gratitude to her for the at-home workout demonstration.

“Thank you,” one person wrote before adding a crying face emoji to their comment. “I finally started making some progress in the gym, and now it’s closed.”

“Thank you so much Krissy!” another added. “The gym has been a stress release this semester and with everything going on this and other videos are so helpful!”

“Can I just take a minute to appreciate you and all this helpful educational content you are providing us with,” a third Instagram user remarked before including a red heart emoji to their comment. “For someone who uses the gym as a coping method, the thought of it closing terrifies me so to have all these at-home options puts my mind at ease! You are amazing, sis.”

Others quipped that including the dishtowels was a great way to keep her surroundings clean.

“Getting fit and cleaning at the same time, genius,” a fourth Instagram user remarked.