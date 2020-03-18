Dasha Mart Enjoys A Beautiful Beach Day In A Revealing White Bikini With Glistening Gold Accents

Dasha Mart turned up the heat on her Instagram page this week when she shared a sizzling new set of photos that proved hard to ignore.

The Russian bombshell took to her account on Wednesday to share a trio of new snaps that were an instant hit with her 1.8 million followers. The images were taken on Sunny Isles Beach in Florida and saw the model sitting on her knees in the soft white sand. A gorgeous view of the turquoise water and blue sky provided a stunning background as Dasha basked in the golden sun and stared down the camera with a sensual gaze.

Of course, a day on the beach called for the perfect swimwear, and Dasha certainly did not disappoint. The stunner looked smoking hot in a bikini from PrettyLittleThing that left little to the imagination and did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

Dasha stunned in her skimpy white two-piece that accentuated her gorgeous, allover glow. The set included a skin-baring top that wrapped around her neck in a halter style and then around her chest, leaving an ample amount of cleavage exposed. A thick band wrapped tight around her rib cage to highlight her slender frame and featured a unique gold buckle that glistened underneath the sun’s bright rays.

The model also rocked a pair of matching bikini bottoms that took the look to the next level. The piece covered only what was necessary and boasted a cheeky design that showcased her sculpted legs and pert derriere. Its waistband featured the same gold accents and sat high up on the babe’s hips, drawing attention to her flat midsection and trim waist.

Dasha kept her beach day look simple and accessorized with nothing more than a dainty navel ring. Her honey-brown tresses were straightened and messily fell behind her back. She also opted for a minimal amount of makeup that included a glossy lip and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering Dasha’s racy triple Instagram update with love. It has racked up over 4,600 likes after just 25 minutes of going live, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her latest eye-popping display.

“Gorgeous,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Dasha was “perfect.”

“You have a beautiful body,” a third follower commented.

“You are truly gorgeous and stunning in that white bikini,” gushed a fourth admirer.

This is hardly the first time that Dasha has tantalized her followers by showing off her incredible figure. Another recent addition to her feed saw her putting on a leggy display in a daringly short black dress. That look proved popular as well, earning nearly 39,000 likes.