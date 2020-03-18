Lauren Dascalo Sizzles In Skimpy Green Bikini For St. Patrick’s Day, Shows Major Underboob

American model Lauren Dascalo took to her Instagram page to upload a new sizzling snapshot that tantalized her 842,000 followers. The brand new photo posted on St. Patrick’s Day, saw her rocking a barely-there bikini that flaunted her ample assets and incredibly toned figure.

The 22-year-old bombshell was wearing a tiny green two-piece bathing suit that perfectly showcased her trim figure. The swimwear consisted of a bandeau-style top and low-cut bottoms, which sat high on her slim waist and accentuated her flat stomach.

The bikini top hardly contained her voluptuous chest that she spilled out from the top and bottom — exposing some underboob, much to the delight of her fans. The shade of green complemented her slightly tanned skin.

In the snap, Lauren was photographed indoors, in what seemed like a living room of a house in Los Angeles. She stood next to an open door and held onto the door frame, looking straight into the camera with a sultry look on her face.

The California-based model kept her bikini look simple and wore no jewelry. Although, she sported a full makeup look that included sheer foundation, well-groomed eyebrows, brown eyeshadow, and several coats of mascara. She applied bronzer and glowing highlighter, then completed the look by applying a light pink color on her lips. Lauren kept her blond hair down and styled in smooth, beach waves.

She tagged professional photographer Kevin Arnold in the photo and wrote a short caption relating to the special day.

The new update racked up more than 18,000 likes and over 400 comments in 17 hours of having been posted on Instagram. Many of Lauren’s followers praised her good looks and amazing body, flocking to the comments section to send gushing messages. Other fans decided to express their admiration through a trail of emoji instead.

“Loving the bikini color on you brings out your eyes,” one of her followers commented on the post, adding four green heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“Happy St. Patty’s day! The pic looks awesome as always! I enjoyed your live session today. It was really interesting to learn more about you. The only thing that is more beautiful than your eyes is your personality! I would love to have a real convo. Have a great one,” an admirer wrote.

“Lauren, you never disappoint, you always post the most amazing photos,” a third social media user added.

In a recent post by The Inquisitr, Lauren posted another sultry snapshot to her social media page wherein she rocked a purple bikini while lounging in the sunlight.