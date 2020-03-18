Thursday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Donna Spies Brooke & Bill Cheating

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, March 19 indicate that Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) will be shocked when she witnesses how one of her sisters betrays another, per TV Guide. Donna will find herself in a sticky situation thanks to Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang).

Brooke & Bill’s Attraction Begins

Even though Brooke told Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) that they were never to speak about their kiss again, it seems as if the smooch ignited a flame between them. Bill has been daydreaming about Brooke and she seems to feel very guilty about her actions.

This won’t be the first time that Bill and Brooke betray Katie Logan (Heather Tom) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) either. Longtime The Bold and the Beautiful viewers know how they broke Katie’s heart with their ongoing affair. In fact, when Bill and Katie got together this time around, she was worried that he would leave her for her sister again. He assured her that he and Brooke were over and that he was committed only to her. But it seems as if history is repeating itself and Brooke and Bill are about to go down the same road.

So….THIS happened ???? Think Katie and Ridge will find out? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/GUHoBySuF6 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 10, 2020

Shauna Spied On Brooke And Bill

Brooke wants to keep their kiss a secret, but someone already knows the truth. Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) spied the two kissing at the cabin. She was so shocked by what she saw that she told her best friend, Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer), all about it.

Not only does Shauna tell her that she saw Brooke cheat on her husband, but she also has the evidence to prove it. Shauna took a juicy video of Brooke and Bill locking lips. Of course, Quinn is ecstatic because she and Brooke are at war and she wants nothing better than to take Brooke down from her sanctimonious pedestal.

Donna Witnesses Brooke Betraying Their Sister

The soap opera spoilers reveal that Donna will catch Brooke and Bill in a compromising position. She will be stunned when she witnesses Brooke betray Katie again. She cannot believe that Brooke would hurt Katie by cheating with her fiance again. After all, they had to work hard to rebuild their trust in the past.

Brooke has also been very vocal about Shauna kissing her husband, yet she’s doing the same thing. Donna cannot believe that Brooke would go down this road again. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that it’s only a matter of time before she confronts her sister and gives her a piece of her mind.