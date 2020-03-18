Ainsley Rodriguez Rocks String Bikini In Boca Raton For Last ‘Beach Day For A Bit’

Ainsley Rodriguez floored her 2 million-plus Instagram followers with another captivating shot that showed her rocking an itty-bitty bikini. Like most people, the fitness model is going to quarantine herself at home for the time being while the COVID-19 pandemic sweeps across the world. The latest update that was added to her feed was geotagged in beautiful Boca Raton, Florida, where she was soaking up some Vitamin D.

In the gorgeous and sun-filled photo, the model cozied up to her man as they both sat on a towel on the beach. Just behind them was the sparkling blue waters of the Atlantic Ocean. Rodriguez looked nothing short of amazing, rocking a mismatched bikini that included a low-cut black top that showed off her beautiful and bronzed chest. The model’s taut tummy was also on display in the image, while she completed the beach-ready look with a pair of camo pattern bottoms.

The Florida resident’s toned thighs were dusted with sand. The majority of her face was covered with a pair of big, square-framed sunglasses, and she added a set of stud earrings to the look while pulling her long, dark locks back in a ponytail. Just behind her sat her boyfriend, who was just as fit as Rodriguez. He rocked a pair of blue swim trunks and showcased his six-pack abs, shading his eyes with a pair of sunglasses as well.

The fitness coach added a lengthy caption to the update, expressing her opinion on the pandemic and reminding everyone to say safe and that they’re all in this together. Since the image went live on her page, it’s racked up over 49,000 likes in addition to 800-plus comments. Many of the brunette beauty’s fans commented on the post to wish Rodriguez well, while countless others gushed over her body.

“Amen beautiful!! Have a awesome day!! Btw.. I needed to hear that today! Thank you,” one fan commented, adding a praying hands emoji.

“I know this much that your body is on fire and that I really want to look and feel as healthy as you are,” a second Instagrammer wrote.

“Never seen a pic with your boyfriend. You both make a stunning couple,” one more admirer said, in addition to a few different emoji.

Last week, The Inquisitr reported that the model flaunted her enviable abs for the camera in another black outfit that included a mesh top and a pair of leggings. In the caption of that share, she added an inspirational quote.