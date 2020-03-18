Reese Witherspoon Reveals She Was Assaulted & Harassed As A Young Actress: ‘Bad Things Happened To Me’

Reese Witherspoon revealed in a new interview for Vanity Fair that when she was a young actress she was assaulted and harassed, stating “bad things happened to me.”

The Oscar-winning superstar, who currently stars in The Morning Show alongside Jennifer Aniston, explained, “I was assaulted, harassed. It wasn’t isolated.”

Reese decided not to reveal any details of the experience, and explained the decision as to why not during the interview.

“I recently had a journalist ask me about it. She said, ‘Well, why didn’t you speak up sooner?’ And I thought ‘that’s so interesting to talk to someone who experienced those things and then judge them for the way they decide to speak about them.'”

Reese then remarked that she believes a person tells their own story in their own time and when they are ready. The actress stated she was standing up against what she felt was the “shame” she experienced after being questioned about her past by the journalist.

The actress also did not elaborate further regarding the details of her assault or the age she was when it reportedly occurred. She also did not elaborate on who her assaulter was in her statements.

The Oscar-winner then explained that unlike today, women did not have the support of other women in the industry 25 years ago when she claims this experience happened to her.

Reese said that social media has created a way for women and men to express their feelings and experiences in a way she did not have as a young actress. She cited the power in numbers those who have had difficulties in their lives can find by sharing their stories with one another.

She also revealed that she never wanted to be considered a performer who was known for their sexy roles. Instead, she was more interested in being funny in the vein of her favorite comediennes which include Goldie Hawn, Holly Hunter, Diane Keaton, and Nancy Meyers.

Fans supported the actress in the comments section of her Instagram share.

“I loved reading the profile. You are an awesome human,” revealed one follower of the actress, after the cover of Reese’s Vanity Fair profile was released on Instagram.

“Thank you for showing young girls it’s ok to be goofy and yourself. Seriously I love you so much wow,” remarked a second follower in the comments section of the share.

“You’re so cute,” remarked the actress’s daughter Ava Phillippe.