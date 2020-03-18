‘The Bachelorette’ Clare Crawley Requests New Cast Of Men, Co-Star Issues ‘State Of Emergency’ For Her Season

Bachelor Nation's Michelle Money urges producers to put more thought into casting Clare's suitors.

Clare Crawley thinks a new batch of men should apply for her season of The Bachelorette. The 39-year-old ABC reality star, whose season of the dating show is being postponed amid a production shutdown due to the COVOD-19 pandemic, hinted that the previously announced cast of mostly younger men just isn’t cutting it.

In a new Q&A with fans, Clare said the unexpected two-week production delay leaves plenty of time for new guys to be cast for her season.

“I’m not saying this personally — but I feel like since we have a break in the show right now, I don’t think it’s too late to submit people,” Crawley said, per Entertainment Tonight “So, submit them, why not? What’s the worst that could happen?”

Clare was originally supposed to meet her 32 suitors – ranging in age from 23 to 42, with an average age of 29 – at the limo meet and greets at The Bachelor mansion last Friday. In the Q&A, Clare clarified that she would be open to dating someone “not too much younger” than her, which rules out a lot of guys in her original cast.

While Clare did not specify an age range for her new cast of potential Bachelorette suitors, her close friend and former Bachelor Pad co-star, Michelle Money, did as she issued a plea to producers. Money took to her Instagram story to call out the reality show’s producers and casting directors and remind them that Clare is a 39-year-old woman.

“I am calling for a state of emergency on behalf of Clare Crawley, who is a 39-year-old old woman who is looking for the love of her life,” Money said. “Can we please put a little more energy and time and thoughtfulness into who we’re casing while we have a few weeks to quarantine?”

The Bachelor Nation veteran also asked fans of the franchise to use their social distancing time to come up with eligible suitors for Clare. She requested that candidates be “manly” guys who are “mostly in their 30s” to give Clare the best shot at finding love. Money added that she wants to see Clare pregnant by next year at this time.

While Money noted that there’s “a lot going on in the world right now,” she said there’s still a girl in Sacramento who’s waiting to find the love of her life. The reality star also included a link to a Bachelorette casting application, and she tagged show creator Mike Fleiss and Bachelor host Chris Harrison in her post. She once again emphasized that fans should submit eligible bachelors in their 30 and 40s, and definitely no one younger than 29.

ET notes that Clare had to surrender her phone last week as filming for her season was getting ready to start, but that she returned to social media on Friday, the same day her season was delayed. Clare’s original cast of suitors also had their phones returned to them, which hints that they may have been released from production of The Bachelorette.