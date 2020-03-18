Mackenzie McKee Drops Social Media Bombshell, Reveals She Won’t Be Watching New Season Of ‘Teen Mom’

The new season of Teen Mom OG premiered on MTV Tuesday night, but don’t expect any social media interaction from one of the cast members who revealed they won’t be watching the new season.

Mackenzie McKee took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a stunning selfie. In the photo, Mackenzie is wearing her long blond hair down and curled. She smiles for the photo and her makeup looks flawless. Although she looked happy in the photo, she dropped a bombshell in the caption.

“Last year was a year I never imagined would happen to me,” Mackenzie began before going over the very rough year she had endured.

Not only did she lose her mom after a battle with cancer, but her marriage endured some rough times, two things that she talked about in the post. She opened up about the fact that some days are very hard for her before announcing she had deactivated one of her social media accounts and was choosing not to watch the new season of the show.

“I have deactivated my Twitter for mental health reasons and will not be watching this season. I am still trying to crawl out of last year and to have to relive it all over again is something I don’t think I can conquer.”

Mackenzie’s storyline will undoubtedly feature her mother predominantly as well as the struggles Mackenzie and Josh faced in their marriage last year. Mackenzie admitted that she hasn’t been a “perfect wife” and revealed she was taking this time to focus on the important things in her life including her kids and God.

“I have let the public control how i think of Josh and the choices i make and for the sake of us, i choose to stay away from reading social media,” she said.

While Mackenzie may be stepping back from social media while the new season of Teen Mom OG airs, she did have a request for her fans who pray.

“I ask all prayer warriors pray for me as this show publicly airs the hardest year of my life,” she wrote.

Although she filmed some difficult scenes for the new season, Mackenzie said that it was “worth it” so that people can “learn” from her.

Within the first day of being posted, the photo had over 28,000 likes from Mackenzie’s more than 800,000 followers on Instagram. Along with the likes were over 700 comments from supportive fans.

While plenty of fans chimed in in the comments section of the post, the official Teen Mom OG Instagram account also left a comment. The comment thanked Mackenzie for sharing her story and let her know they were sending their “love” and “support.”

The mom-of-three has been transparent with her fans after the rough year she endured. Following the passing of her mom last year, Mackenzie shared with her fans how she was holding up and admitted that she could use some prayers while sharing that she was trying to stay busy.