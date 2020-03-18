‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown & Runner-Up Tyler Cameron Embrace More Time Together With ‘Quarantine Crew’

The Bachelorette stars Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron continue to spend time together in Florida as they hang out with their “Quarantine Crew.” Tyler and Hannah haven’t been all that open about this reunion on their Instagram pages up to this point, but it looks like Tik Tok is a different story.

After attending his mother’s memorial service in Florida a couple of weekends ago, The Bachelorette star returned to Florida, and Tyler, last weekend. Since then, Hannah and Tyler have been spotted hanging out together quite a bit, spending time with a few of his closest friends.

Dubbed “The Quarantine Crew,” Tyler, his brother Ryan, his bestie Matt James, Hannah, and a few others have been hanging out in the Jupiter area the past few days. Tyler, Hannah, and the rest of the crew have been on the beach, out boating, and playing volleyball, and recent Tik Tok videos show them all hanging out together in a backyard pool.

In fact, the group of four guys and four gals have officially started a Tik Tok account specifically for their “Quarantine Crew.” They have now shared the first video that features all of them, Hannah and Tyler included, dancing near the backyard pool where they’ve been hanging out.

Both Hannah and Matt shared a video via their Instagram Stories, that was originally on Tik Tok, showing Hannah trying to dunk a basketball into a hoop over the pool and failing miserably. They all look like they are having a blast, but what does this mean for Hannah and Tyler?

It’s not clear how long Hannah plans to remain in Florida. However, given the various isolation measures being taken these days due to the coronavirus, it seems likely she’ll be sticking around down there for a while. Tyler and Matt technically live together in New York City now, while Hannah is based in Los Angeles, but it looks as if they’re all staying put rather than fly back home for now.

Is all of this nudging Hannah and Tyler to take a leap and try giving a real-life romantic relationship a shot? The Bachelorette stars are watching all of this pretty closely and are quite excited about what they’re seeing so far.

The timing for Hannah and Tyler may not have been right last year to pursue a relationship right after her broken engagement to Jed Wyatt. However, it appears that tough circumstances have brought them together again now and left The Bachelorette stars thinking it may be worth trying again without the pressures of television cameras following their every move.