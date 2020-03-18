Daisey O’Donnell Slays In A Neon String Bikini With A Lollipop In Her Hand

Daisey O’Donnell slayed in a tiny little two-piece for her most recent Instagram upload on Wednesday morning. The model flashed her curves while spending some time outdoors.

In the sexy pic, Daisey looked gorgeous as she sported a coral-colored neon string bikini. The tiny top tied around her back and exposed the model’s ample cleavage with racy cutouts. Her toned arms and flat tummy were also on display.

The matching bikini bottoms were laced over her curvy hips and gave fans a look at her round booty, tiny waist, and killer legs as well. She accessorized the look with a ring on her finger, pink polish on her nails, and a watch on her wrist. She also included a gold bracelet and a black baseball cap, which she wore backwards.

The blond bombshell sat in an outdoor chair and rested her elbow on a nearby table. She arched her back and thrust her leg into the spotlight as she placed her head in her hand and gave a sultry stare into the camera while holding a broken lollipop.

In the background of the snap more lounge chairs can be seen, as well as green trees and a cloudy blue sky. In the caption, Daisey revealed her fans that the photo was taken in Los Angeles, California.

The model wore her long, golden locks in straight strands that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulder. She also rocked a full face of makeup in the shot.

The glam look included long lashes and black eyeliner. She also added defined brows to give her eyes a little extra pop. She sported a glowing tan and complemented her skin with some highlighter on her chin and nose. She completed the application with nude lips.

Many of Daisey’s 906,000-plus followers wasted no time showing the photo some love. Fans clicked the like button on the post more than 17,000 times in the span of one hour. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 115 remarks for the model to read.

“I just came across your account and you look so stunning in your post,” one fan stated.

“Don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone as perfect,” another wrote.

“Perfect and Flawless. A Goddess!!!” a third comment read.

“Daisey how beautiful you look and sexy your body is just insanely beautiful,” a fourth social media user told the model.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Daisey often thrills her fans in tiny little outfits. Earlier this week, she sizzled in a white lace lingerie set that garnered more than 19,000 likes and 220 comments.