Kindly Myers’ One-Piece Gets Swallowed Up By Her Derriere In Hot New Photo

Kindly Myers took to her Instagram page earlier today to show off her beautiful body in a risque one-piece swimsuit. The Playboy model has continued to flaunt her gorgeous figure in one revealing swimsuit after the next which is exactly what she did earlier today, adding the message of “head strong, lashes long, hustle on,” sharing two brand new photos in a skimpy little swimsuit.

As always, the former member of the Army National Guard tagged her location in a unique way, directing fans to the link in her bio instead of geotagging her actual location. In the first image in the deck, Myers stood outside in the grass with a number of big and green leafy plants just in front of her. She sizzled in a shimmery gold one piece that was outlined in black on the edges. Her derriere swallowed up the backside of the swimsuit while her bodacious booty was on full display in the image. Myers’ fit and tanned legs were also on display in the image as were her sculpted back and arms.

To add to the sultry look, the woman who has become known as the “Professional Smokeshow” wore the majority of her gorgeous mane to the right side of her shoulder. Her application of makeup was spectacular and included a shimmery highlighter as well as some fierce blush. The model really focused on her eyes, adding a purple eyeshadow while lining the bottoms with dark liner. She completed the gorgeous look with thick mascara. The second image in the series showed Myers in the same suit only that time she was photographed from her head to her toes.

The killer new update has only been live on her feed for an hour but fans have taken quite a liking to it already. In addition to over 7,000 likes, the post has also amassed upwards of 150 comments as well with many fans quick to chime in and rave over her figure.

“Wow what a hot and sexy beauty u look superb just awesome absolutely stunning and gorgeous,” one follower raved, adding a trail of red heart and flame emoji to the end of their comment.

“Wow time to change my quarantine location,” a second fan joked, adding a winky face emoji.

“Your looking very hotty and sexyy,” another gushed.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Myers stunned in another hot piece of swimwear, flaunting her enviable curves in a purple bikini that left little to the imagination.