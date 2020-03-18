U.S. And Canada Close Shared Border To ‘Non-Essential Traffic’ As Global Coronavirus Cases Pass 200,000

Countries ramp up their travel restrictions as the number of coronavirus cases continues to grow.

In what President Donald Trump claims is a “mutual agreement,” the United States and Canada have closed their shared border to all “non-essential traffic,” as reported by The New York Times. This comes on the heels of an announcement on Tuesday that the United States would be refusing all asylum seekers and illegal immigrants entering from the country’s southern border.

The president was quick to assure that the closure of the U.S.-Canadian border would not affect any trade, instead restricting movement for vacation trips and the like. In a tweet released Wednesday, Trump promised more details to follow. Canada had already closed its borders to almost all foreign visitors, although — until now — Americans had been an exception.

These new restrictions come as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread. The virus has now reached all 50 U.S. states and the death toll in the country has passed 100, with over half of the American deaths occurring in Washington state. Globally, the number of infected has surpassed 200,000. New data shows that at least 8,200 people have been killed from COVID-19 — more than half outside of China, The New York Times reports.

As these numbers continue to rise, limitations on travel and interactions are becoming increasingly common. In the U.S., the mayor of New York City, Bill de Blasio, suggested that he may ask residents to “shelter in place” within the next 48 hours — although Governor Andrew Cuomo seemed against the idea. While remaining indoors for the foreseeable future may not occur in New York, it’s already happening in San Francisco. In the Bay Area, that “shelter in place” order was given. Residents were told not to go out “for three weeks, except to meet ‘essential needs,'” a second report from The New York Times stated.

Internationally, restrictions are being imposed throughout Europe. The European Union as a whole voted to ban all non-essential travel from those outside the Union for 30 days. Russia also announced it would bar most foreigners from entering their country beginning Wednesday.

As for inside the European Union itself, Spain — one of the hardest hit countries in Europe — closed its land borders as many other nations highly discouraged their citizens to travel there. Spain joined France, Italy, and now Belgium in prohibiting their residents from leaving their homes except for necessities and will be levying hefty fines on those who break the rules. In France and Italy, citizens must carry “permission forms” to explain why they are not in their homes, a requirement that has not yet been implemented in Spain or Belgium. Long-neglected borders are now being enforced, as European Union countries try and track the movement of goods and people across the continent.

These new restrictions come as the number of infected on the continent surpassed 70,000 on Tuesday, with more than 3,300 deaths as a result of the virus. The United Kingdom — having fully removed itself from the European Union — is not following the same travel limitations as the rest of the Union. As of now, Britain is only suggesting social distancing practices, not mandating them.