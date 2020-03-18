‘Teen Mom OG’ Dad Cory Wharton Opens Up About Expecting Another Baby: ‘I’m A Little Nervous’

Cory Wharton is getting ready to welcome another daughter into the world and the Teen Mom OG dad is admitting that he is a “little nervous.”

Although he shares 2-year-old daughter Ryder with his ex, Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd, he reveals that he wasn’t able to be apart of things the first few months.

“I haven’t done the first six months with a newborn before. This has all been 100 percent brand-new for me,” the reality show star told PEOPLE.

Cory was unaware that he was the father of Cheyenne’s daughter until she was already 6-months-old. As a result, everything that he is experiencing with girlfriend Taylor Selfridge is new. While he says that the experience has brought them closer together, it has also brought out some nerves for Cory.

“I’m a little nervous. It’s crazy to be a part of this process,” he admitted.

Although Cory and Cheyenne are not together, they have a good coparenting relationship. Not only that, but Cheyenne and Taylor get along. Recently, Cheyenne opened up about her relationship with Taylor and revealed that she is really good with Ryder. She also revealed that Ryder loves Taylor.

Cory admits that Taylor has been great with Ryder, saying that she has been a “good role model” for his daughter. He also revealed that he is excited to see her with their baby, noting that she will be an “amazing mother.”

“I’m really eager to see how much she loves her daughter, because she doesn’t even understand it yet. It’s going to be a whole different type of love, and I know that she’s going to be an amazing mother,” Cory gushed.

The couples relationship has played out on Teen Mom OG and now Taylor’s pregnancy will also play out on the new season of the show. Taylor is set to give birth to their daughter in April and Cory dished that Ryder is “excited” to be a big sister.

“She’ll come up and kiss Taylor’s stomach and be like, ‘Oh hi sister,'” he said.

Cory and Taylor met on Ex On the Beach. Both have been keeping their fans updated over the past few months, sharing photos of their lives and giving pregnancy updates. Most recently, Cory revealed that since they are “basically quarantined” due to the coronavirus, he made a Tik Tok account so fans can continue to follow his family on social media.