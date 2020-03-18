Tammy Hembrow Poses On G-Wagon In Daisy Dukes: ‘Stay Safe Beautiful People’

Tammy Hembrow posted a sweet message on her popular social media page yesterday while putting on a sexy and fashionable display. The Australian beauty has been sharing a lot of photos lately with a slew of fashion-forward shots as well as bikini-clad ones. Yet, in the latest addition to her feed, the model took a more serious tone amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the new update, the model posed on top of her white Mercedes G-Wagon with her adorable daughter by her side. Hembrow sat next to little Saskia, wrapping her arm around her and leaning her head against the 2-year-old.

She wore her long, platinum blond locks slicked back in a low ponytail with a few loose strands falling on the side of her face. The YouTuber also sported her usual makeup application that included a few layers of black mascara as well as a light pink lip gloss.

In addition to an oversized, white T-shirt, Hembrow rocked a pair of short, light wash Daisy Dukes that showcased her muscular legs. To complete the casual outfit, the mother of two wore a pair of red knee-high socks and white sneakers. Saskia looked like her mom’s mini, wearing a pair of denim shorts and a plain white T-shirt.

Hembrow did not specifically mention where she was in the photo, but the past few images added to her feed have been at her home in Australia.

In the caption, she called her daughter her “best friend” and asked her fans to stay safe during this scary time. In just a few short hours of going live, the post has garnered a ton of attention for the model with over 190,000 likes in addition to upward of 400 comments. The majority of fans took to the post to let the 25-year-old know that she looked amazing while countless others returned the favor, telling her to say safe as well.

“I love you Tammy!!!! Most wonderful person on earth. Stay safe,” one Instagrammer commented, adding a single black heart emoji.

“Your [sic] an amazing mother Tammy and you and your children stay safe babe,” a second social media user added.

“Take care of you and your lovely family please babe,” one more chimed in.

Yesterday, The Inquisitr shared that the Aussie smokeshow sent fans’ temperatures soaring with an insanely sexy photo. In the image, she rocked a small white bikini that flaunted her sculpted figure once again.