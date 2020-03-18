Nina Serebrova Flaunts Cleavage In Skintight Mini Dress

Brunette bombshell Nina Serebrova passed along a message about taking safe measures to avoid COVID-19 to her 2.8 million Instagram followers on Wednesday. She might have been delivering a safety message, but it was also a sexy one as she flaunted her cleavage in a skintight mini dress while doing so.

The beauty’s dress was white and featured a low-cut neckline that showed off plenty of cleavage. The number had a row of buttons and several vertical seams down the front. It also had off-the-shoulder long sleeves.

The beauty was inside for the update, which consisted of two photos. The snaps were similar in that Nina was standing in front of a mirror while she posed. She stood with one leg in front of the other, accentuating her hourglass shape. She wore three necklaces, which hung from her neck at different lengths. A pendant hanging from one of them sat on her chest just above her cleavage, drawing the eye to her chest.

One image saw Nina pouting for the camera as she snapped the photo. In the other snapshot, she held her hand up to the side of her forehead as she looked at the camera.

Nina’s makeup looked perfect and included sculpted brows, smoky eye shadow and thick lashes. She also wore blush on her cheeks and a rose gloss on her full lips. She added some bling to the outfit with a pair of large dangle earrings. Her long hair was parted in the middle and fell straight down her back. Her nails were painted a with pale pink polish.

In the post’s caption, she told her followers to stay home and asked them what they were doing while keeping themselves inside and safe.

Many of the replies in the comments section were written in Russian, but some of her English-speaking fans told her what they were up to while they were avoiding pubic places.

“I’ll play video games and study,” one follower wrote.

“I will look all your pictures,” joked a second admirer.

“I have a bit of cleaning to do but I also have a good book to read,” a third Instagram user said.

Other followers complimented Nina one how she looked in the outfit.

“You look stunning in that dress Nina,” commented a fourth fan.

The Miami-based model is known for sharing snapshots that show her flaunting her fabulous figure in skimpy clothing. Not too long ago, she flaunted her long legs while wearing a bodysuit with a pair of thigh-high snakeskin boots.