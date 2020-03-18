Alexa Collins Goes Braless Under A Sheer Polka-Dot Crop Top In Flirty New Snap

Miami model Alexa Collins served up a tantalizing look in today’s Instagram photo share. The blond bombshell opted to go braless under a mesh crop top, flaunting her perky chest as she struck a flirty pose for the camera.

The racy photo, which can be viewed on Instagram, showed Alexa posing in her bedroom. The stunner was standing in the middle of the room, looking at the lens with a longing gaze and provocatively parted lips. The babe was slightly leaning forward and her cleavage was hard to miss. While the cluttered decor was a tad distracting, the neutral, gray palette kept the focus on the gorgeous blonde and her revealing attire.

The 24-year-old was wearing a low-cut white crop top from PrettyLittleThing — a see-through, wrap-around number adorned with playful, solid-white polka dots. The top was an off-the-shoulder design that left quite a bit of her sculpted bust exposed. Alexa also bared her midriff in the skimpy item, which hemmed at the ribs, showcasing her flat tummy and taut waistline. The gauzy top boasted a sweetheart neckline that created plenty of decolletage, channeling all the attention towards her pert, unrestrained bosom. The garment’s sheer, long sleeves sported ruched detailing, which added sophistication and femininity to the daring look.

Alexa teamed up the gossamer top with a pair of trendy, light-washed blue jeans. The distressed jeans were a loose fit on her slender hips, and featured a high waistline that rose just below her belly button, accentuating her toned midsection.

The Florida cutie added some serious bling with a flashy, metallic silver belt. She accessorized with a classy silver manicure and topped off the casual-chic look with a massive pair of silver hoop earrings. She rocked a stylish glam, which included faux eyelashes, a satin pink lipstick, and shimmering highlighter to illuminate her bronzed complexion. Her golden tresses were styled with a mid-part and brushed over her shoulders in messy waves.

The sizzling bikini model oozed an air of sexy nonchalance as she posed with one hand pulling down on her pocket. Her other hand was on her shiny belt, as the model elegantly showcased the eye-popping accessory. Her head was tilted to the side and her shoulder was raised in a coquettish gesture that added an intimate vibe to the shoot. The photo captured her from the mid-thigh up, spotlighting her hourglass curves.

The snap also offered a peek into her bedroom, which was decorated with a polished, black credenza that doubled as a TV stand. A messy bed, one scattered with various items of clothing, occupied the center of the room. A couple of white pillows were stacked on a furniture piece next to the credenza. The decor also included a small vanity desk, one complete with an iridescent chair.

Alexa made her caption all about the polka-dot top, showing her playful side with a cupcake emoji. The post proved to be quite popular with her 853,000 followers, garnering nearly 8,150 likes and 177 comments in the first two hours of going live.

“That top looks amazing on you!!! YOWSA [sic],” read one message, trailed by four heart-eyes emoji and a pair of heart emoji.

“You look cute and pretty alexa,” was a second reply, followed by a rose emoji and a heart-eyes emoji.

“You are such a HOTTIE!!” gushed a third Instagrammer, adding four fire emoji for emphasis.

“Those eyes wow,” remarked a fourth fan.