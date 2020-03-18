‘This Is Us’ Fans React To ‘Creepy’ Promo For Season 4 Finale, Brace For ‘Strangers: Part Two’ Shockers

Fans are feeling unsettled after an eerie promo teases the return of a beloved character.

This Is Us viewers are feeling anxious following the recently released promo for the Season 4 finale episode titled “Strangers: Part Two.”

The promo was shown at the end of the penultimate episode of the NBC drama and it featured a dialogue-free montage of scenes from multiple eras as the somber Willie Nelson song “Blue Skies” is sung by an unknown person in the background.

In the promo, a 1980-era Jack and Rebecca (Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore) are seen sitting consoling one another and present-day Toby and Kate (Chris Sullivan, Chrissy Metz) are seen holding their baby boy, Jack, with concerned looks on their faces.

In another clip, Future Jack (Blake Stadnick) is seen looking down at his wife in a hospital bed. Present-day Randall and Kevin (Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley) are shown having a blowout argument before it is revealed that Dr. Katowski – the doctor who delivered the Pearson triplets – is the person singing the ominous song. Dr.K is played by veteran actor Gerald McRaney.

In comments to a YouTube post of the trailer, This Is Us viewers reacted to the “creepy” promo. Some thought the doctor could be singing to Kyle, the Pearson triplet who passed away during Rebecca’s (Mandy Moore) high-risk delivery. Others are bracing for what could be the most gut-wrenching This Is Us finale yet.

“Is it just me, or is this trailer set up unintentionally creepy?” one viewer wrote.

“I agree… it’s set up pretty eerie,” another added.

“I cried just watching the promo. Boy, are we in for it,” a third This Is Us fan wrote.

“Looks like Jack and Rebecca are mourning Kyle, Kate and Toby find out about Rebecca’s reluctant choice and seem upset by it, Kevin and Randall and probably going to cut each other out and it looks like Jack II’s wife is a having a difficult labor,” another viewer wrote. “Also, Doctor K always means we’re in for an emotional night.”

While much of the finale is being kept under tight wrap, fans have noted that the episode’s title “Strangers: Part Two,” appears to be a bookend to the season premiere episode, “Strangers.” That episode featured the introduction of Cassidy Sharp (Jennifer Morrison), a character than many fans think could return as the mystery mother of Kevin Pearson’s child.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, This Is Us executive producer Issac Aptaker said the finale episode will be set on baby Jack’s first birthday, where the Pearson family will all meet up in Los Angeles for what’s “hopefully” a happy celebration.

“But given that it’s our season finale and our family, there will probably be some hiccups along the way,” the showrunner teased.

The This Is Us producer also said the finale will take place in several other timelines and that viewers will get to the bottom of Kevin and Randall’s feud before the end of the episode. There will also be some new questions that people won’t see coming, so fans should be prepared for a cliffhanger.