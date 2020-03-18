‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Hope Is Finally Back & Shocked To Learn The Truth

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, March 18, 2020 reveal that there will be some hard conversations to have in Salem for the midweek episode.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, viewers will watch as Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) is finally back. Dr. Rolf has removed the microchip in her brain that made her believe that she was Princess Gina, and now she’s returned to her former self.

Hope will be absolutely stunned when Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) and Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) tell her that Dr. Rolf turned her into Gina, and that she’s been parading around as the villain for more than a year now. However, that isn’t all that she’ll have to find out.

Hope will get devastating news about Adrienne Kiriakis’ (Judi Evans) death. She’ll also learn about the death of Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and Kristen DiMera’s (Stacy Haiduk) baby girl, and Haley Chen’s (Thia Megia) passing.

She will also eventually learn about Maggie Horton (Suzanne Rogers) driving the car that killed Adrienne, and Will Horton’s (Chandler Massey) time in prison.

Hope will also get to hear about her daughter Ciara Brady’s (Victoria Konefal) heroic efforts to save Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) from being executed for a crime that he didn’t commit, and how Rafe Hernandez’s (Galen Gering) son David was kidnapped by Evan (Brock Kelly).

Of course, the things that Hope will likely be the most shocked to learn is that Princess Gina tried to break up John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), and helped Stefano DiMera, who is now in the body of Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols).

Perhaps the most shocking for her to handle will be that Gina pushed her cousin and best friend Jennifer off of a balcony on her wedding day and sent her into a year-long coma.

Elsewhere in Salem, Clyde Weston (James Read) will be stunned to learn that Evan’s real name is Christian Maddox. That is a name that Clyde knows well as the son of his former partner in crime, Orpheus.

Clyde will reveal to Ben that he is partly responsible for Jordan meeting Evan, which led to her pregnancy with little David, and eventually her death.

In addition, Rafe will find Evan and he’ll have ton of questions for him. Rafe will press the criminal hard for answers about baby David, and who has been caring for the little boy in their absence. Days of Our Lives fans will likely see a big battle for baby David as both Rafe and Evan fight to gain custody of Jordan’s son.