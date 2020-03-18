‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Tuesday, March 17: Douglas Weds Hope & Liam

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, March 17 features Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) speaking his mind at Spencer Publications. After updating Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) about how the wedding went down, Bill revealed that Hope had successfully exposed Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) for who he really is. He also added that Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) was better off with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton).

Ridge & Brooke Reunite

Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) reignited his romance with Brooke Logan Forrester’s (Katherine Kelly Lang), knocking on her bedroom door, per SheKnows Soaps. Wearing some sexy lingerie, Brooke pulled Ridge into the room. After Brooke welcomed him back home again, Ridge joked about staying in the bedroom for at least a month given that they had been separated for such a long time. Things took a serious turn when Ridge again apologized for Thomas’ actions, saying he regretted that he didn’t listen to his wife as concerned his son. Brooke said she understood why he wanted to protect Thomas. They started to kiss, but Brooke was interrupted by a phone call from Bill. While Ridge left to take a shower, Bill told Brooke he wanted to talk about the kiss. Brooke told him to be quiet, said she never wanted to speak about their encounter again, and ended the call. Ridge returned to the room and they declared their love for each other.

Douglas Weds Hope & Liam

Hope and Liam celebrated the news of their coming wedding with Douglas. Hope told Douglas that they would need someone to marry them, and the young boy immediately volunteered for the position. After Hope went to go and change into her “bride” t-shirt, Douglas and Liam had a heart-to-heart conversation. Liam wanted to know how Douglas felt about Thomas, with the boy admitting he felt that his father had done bad things. Liam reminded Douglas that Thomas would always be his father, but he could talk to him about anything.

Liam played the wedding march when Hope entered the room. She had wildflowers in her hand and joyfully joined her groom. Douglas welcomed everyone to the ceremony and gave Liam and Hope a chance to say their wedding vows. Liam spoke of his pride in becoming Hope’s husband, and that he was glad to have Douglas as part of their family. Hope thanked him for loving the kids and said that he made her feel so loved, as well. Douglas added that he and Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) were happy to have them as their parents, too.

Liam and Hope exchanged wedding rings before sealing their vows with a kiss, making Liam, Hope, Douglas, and Beth a family.