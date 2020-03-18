Madi Edwards Looks Effortlessly Chic In Brown Corduroy Skirt & Colorful Sweater

Madi Edwards took to Instagram to share a little bit of color to brighten up the day of her 700,000-plus followers while clad in a corduroy skirt. Like many other social media influencers, the Aussie beauty has been trying to put a smile on the faces of her fans amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has rocked the world. In the sun-filled update added to her feed, Edwards sizzled in three new photos.

The first shot in the series showed the model posing in the middle of a sidewalk with a number of palm trees just behind her. Tagging her location in Beverly Hills, California, it appeared to be a beautiful day with barely any clouds in the sky. The 24-year-old was in good spirits, flashing a smile for the camera and raising her hands near her side. The beauty from Brisbane rocked a multicolored sweater from Tommy Hilfiger’s line that had a variety of colors, including red sleeves as well as blue and red on the front that read “Tommy Jeans” in big, bold letters. She added a brown corduroy skirt to the outfit as well.

Her hair appeared to be a little darker, with the top a light brunette color and the bottom seemed to be her usual blond color. The world traveler also wore a striking application of makeup that included eyeliner, light pink blush, and mascara.

The second photo in the series showed Edwards at a more close-up angle, and she posed in front of a storefront, looking off to the side.

In the third image in the deck, the blond bombshell rocked the same outfit, but this time, fans were treated to a better view of her beautifully bronzed legs. In the caption of the post, she told her fans that she wanted to bring them a bit of color to brighten their day, crediting Tommy Jeans for the outfit. The post has proved popular, racking up over 14,000 likes in addition to well over 100 comments. Most fans dropped a line to let the model know that she looks gorgeous while many others raved over her outfit.

“Ugh the most perfect human,” one follower gushed, adding three red heart emoji to the end of their post.

“You are something else,” a second fan added with the addition of a few flame emoji.

“Looking like a doll! Love the lippie and blush,” one more chimed in.

