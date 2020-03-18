Marie Osmond, 60, Looks Younger Than Ever In New Instagram Share

Marie Osmond, at the age of 60, looks younger than ever in a new Instagram share. The entertainer posted a family photo of herself, her daughter and granddaughter creating some tasty treats in the kitchen and sharing time together.
The Talk co-host is seen standing at a counter in what appears to be the home she shares with husband Steven Craig, alongside daughter Rachael and 4-year-old granddaughter, Rocket Jade.
The area is decorated in a farmhouse style. The countertops are speckled with black and tan, matching the envy-inducing cream-colored cabinetry.
In the background of the three stunning generations of Osmond ladies is a seating area, with steel-framed chairs surrounding what appears to be a glass-topped table. Further behind Marie and her daughter is another seating area with a crystal chandelier hanging above it.
#FamilyTime making a healthy snack, @lilys_sweets chocolate covered raspberries with my daughter Rachael & granddaughter Rocket Jade! Instructions: 1. Wash your hands ???? and then, wash & dry raspberries 2. Lay dried raspberries on a plate covered in parchment paper 3. Put a 1/3 cup of Lily’s milk chocolate chips in a microwave safe bowl 4. Add 1 tsp coconut oil 5. Microwave for 30-45 seconds 6. Take out of microwave and stir until smooth 7. Drizzle over raspberries 8. Place in fridge to harden chocolate
Rachael and Rocket are helping Marie create a tasty treat in the image — chocolate-covered raspberries.
Along with including the recipe in the caption of the post, with special instructions to make sure followers wash their hands, Marie noted this was family time and a way to pass the day while remaining safe and secure in her own home.
Made a fast trip to make sure Jessica was safe and had food had toilet paper ???? All is well driving back home now. Hope you and your loved ones are all doing well too????♥️???? Abby took this photo before I realized one of the arms from my reading glasses was sticking out of my purse ????????????????♀️ #familytime #weareinthistogether
Marie looks younger than ever in the post. She is wearing a minimal makeup application in the image, a steep departure from the look she sports daily as one of the hosts of The Talk, where she must glam up her look to appear on camera alongside Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne, Eve, and Sheryl Underwood.
In the photo, the beloved entertainer is wearing a black short-sleeved shirt, a belt with a snakeskin pattern and dark pants. Her long, brown hair is down and framing her face. Marie’s trademark bangs are full and skimming her eyebrows.
Standing next to Marie is her daughter Rachael, who is casual in what appears to be athleisurewear. Her hair is pulled up and away from her face.
Rocket, seated on the counter in between her mother and grandmother, looks absolutely adorable as she pushes melted chocolate out of a bowl and onto the tasty fruit.
The little girl has her hair pulled back into a ponytail, with pieces falling out in front of her face. She is wearing pink shorts and a black-and-white striped t-shirt in the image.
We are not going to give in to fear during this time… we just won’t! Instead, my wish is that we may find restored faith and find new ways to have fun and make staying at home count for something good. We can use this time to connect with each other in new, meaningful ways! Last night, I reconnected with my granddaughter for game night as you see in the video. AND my 20 year old son Matt and 23 year old son Brandon reconnecting playing video games together instead of with friends! Who knew I’d be excited about gaming! ???? All in all, what a great time we had laughing together! We have been living in a world that was becoming increasingly disconnected. From texting a friend who is in the same room to not really knowing our neighbors, we might be missing opportunities to serve each other. We do have to practice “social distancing,” but that doesn’t mean we have to completely disconnect. There are going to be people who need us, really need us in the coming weeks. People have already lost their jobs, so we can help out with food. In some communities, schools are closed but parents still have to work so we can help with their children. There are the elderly in our neighborhoods that don’t feel comfortable going into a crowded grocery store so we can shop for them. And very importantly we can do all we can to stay healthy so we don’t contribute to the spread of the virus! Let’s use social media for good things… to send jokes, funny memes and heartwarming stories. And above all lets use every opportunity to dispel fear! Don’t you love this? “Fear thou not; for I am with thee; be not dismayed for I am thy God; I will strengthen thee, yea I will help thee; yea I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness.” I think that says it all… let’s not be afraid instead lets have fun and use this time to reconnect with those we love. Starting Monday (tomorrow), @thetalkcbs will be doing re-runs so join me on social media and we can #TALK about the topics online! I will also post more videos and photos about how I am reconnecting with my family and I’d love to see how you’re doing it with yours! #familytime ♥️
Followers of Marie thought the image was sweet and pictured a good way to spend time together as a family as well as enjoy a little sweet indulgence.
“Perfect snack! Thanks for the idea,” said one of Marie’s 242,000 followers.
“That is so sweet. Making the best out of this time. Glad ur enjoying time with family. Hope you are reading ur messages Marie Osmond can you maybe consider a Facebook live concert to cheer us up, during this time, while everything is closed and you have to distance urself from others. Think we all need some fun while this is going on in the world,” requested a second fan.