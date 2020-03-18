Marie Osmond, 60, Looks Younger Than Ever In New Instagram Share

Marie Osmond, at the age of 60, looks younger than ever in a new Instagram share. The entertainer posted a family photo of herself, her daughter and granddaughter creating some tasty treats in the kitchen and sharing time together.

The Talk co-host is seen standing at a counter in what appears to be the home she shares with husband Steven Craig, alongside daughter Rachael and 4-year-old granddaughter, Rocket Jade.

The area is decorated in a farmhouse style. The countertops are speckled with black and tan, matching the envy-inducing cream-colored cabinetry.

In the background of the three stunning generations of Osmond ladies is a seating area, with steel-framed chairs surrounding what appears to be a glass-topped table. Further behind Marie and her daughter is another seating area with a crystal chandelier hanging above it.

Rachael and Rocket are helping Marie create a tasty treat in the image — chocolate-covered raspberries.

Along with including the recipe in the caption of the post, with special instructions to make sure followers wash their hands, Marie noted this was family time and a way to pass the day while remaining safe and secure in her own home.

Marie looks younger than ever in the post. She is wearing a minimal makeup application in the image, a steep departure from the look she sports daily as one of the hosts of The Talk, where she must glam up her look to appear on camera alongside Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne, Eve, and Sheryl Underwood.

In the photo, the beloved entertainer is wearing a black short-sleeved shirt, a belt with a snakeskin pattern and dark pants. Her long, brown hair is down and framing her face. Marie’s trademark bangs are full and skimming her eyebrows.

Standing next to Marie is her daughter Rachael, who is casual in what appears to be athleisurewear. Her hair is pulled up and away from her face.

Rocket, seated on the counter in between her mother and grandmother, looks absolutely adorable as she pushes melted chocolate out of a bowl and onto the tasty fruit.

The little girl has her hair pulled back into a ponytail, with pieces falling out in front of her face. She is wearing pink shorts and a black-and-white striped t-shirt in the image.

Followers of Marie thought the image was sweet and pictured a good way to spend time together as a family as well as enjoy a little sweet indulgence.

“Perfect snack! Thanks for the idea,” said one of Marie’s 242,000 followers.

“That is so sweet. Making the best out of this time. Glad ur enjoying time with family. Hope you are reading ur messages Marie Osmond can you maybe consider a Facebook live concert to cheer us up, during this time, while everything is closed and you have to distance urself from others. Think we all need some fun while this is going on in the world,” requested a second fan.