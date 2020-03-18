President Trump Faces Pressure To Invoke Cold War-Era Law To Force Manufacturers To Produce Medical Supplies

'We hope we don’t need it. It’s a big step,' he said of invoking the Defense Production Act.

The Trump administration is facing pressure to invoke a Cold War-era law that would force manufacturers, in this case manufacturers of medical equipment such as respirators, to ramp up production so that the expected surge of COVID-19 patients won’t overwhelm our already-struggling hospitals. However, as Yahoo News reports, Trump isn’t prepared to take that step yet.

Back in 1950, as the U.S. was poised to enter the Korean War, the Truman administration passed the law that would, among other things, allows the president to “require” businesses, such as manufacturers, to fulfill orders related to national defense and to allocate materials and production for the same reasons.

The Act has been invoked 50 times since it was signed into law.

If invoked in the case of the ongoing coronavirus emergency, it could be used to compel manufacturers to ramp up production of desperately-needed medical supplies, such as masks and other personal protective equipment, respirators, and other life-saving equipment. Hospitals are running out, and the worst is believed to be yet to come. In a matter of weeks, say some experts, the current U.S. health system could be crushed under the weight of sick COVID-19 patients, even as much-needed supplies dry up.

Jeff Bialos, who served during the Clinton administration, says that the spread of coronavirus is as good of a justification for invoking the law as any he’s seen.

“I have little doubt they could do it,” he said.

Dov Zakheim, who served in the Pentagon during the Bush 41 administration, says that Trump should have invoked the law weeks ago.

“We’re behind the eight ball, because we’ve been reactive. Here’s an opportunity to be proactive — if you even want to call it proactive at this point,” Zakheim said

In fact, Trump apparently did consider invoking the ACT as early as three weeks ago, back in February. However, at the time, he was not convinced the coronavirus threat was as serious as we know it to be know, reportedly believing at the time that it would have been an afterthought in a couple of weeks. That, of course, turned out not to be the case.

Even now, Trump is reportedly still reluctant to invoke the Act. As recently as Tuesday, he noted that some states still have only one or two cases.

However, he also noted that the option is still on the table.

“We’ll make that decision pretty quickly if we need it. We hope we don’t need it. It’s a big step,” he said.

Even so, invoking the Act doesn’t necessarily mean that all of the desperately-needed equipment will be produced at the factory and then in transit to hospitals in hours. More like weeks; it takes the manufacturing industry time to ramp up production.

Which is why Zakheim accuses Trump of being “reactive.”

“He’s saying we don’t need it yet. There’s enough doctors out there saying we do need it right now,” he said.