President Trump Faces Pressure To Invoke Cold War-Era Law To Force Manufacturers To Produce Medical Supplies

'We hope we don’t need it. It’s a big step,' Trump said of invoking the Defense Production Act.

The Trump administration is facing pressure to invoke the Defense Production Act (DPA), a Cold War-era law that would force manufacturers of medical equipment such as respirators to ramp up production so that the expected surge of COVID-19 patients won’t overwhelm already-struggling hospitals. President Donald Trump isn’t prepared to take that step yet, according to a Yahoo News report.

In 1950, with the U.S. on the verge of entering the Korean War, the Truman administration passed the DPA, allowing the president to “require” businesses to fulfill orders related to national defense and to allocate materials and production for the same reasons. The DPA has been invoked 50 times since it was signed into law.

If the DPA was invoked due to the ongoing coronavirus emergency, the law could be used to compel manufacturers increase the supply of desperately-needed medical supplies. Said supplies could potentially include masks and other personal protective equipment, respirators, and other life-saving items that are at risk of running low as COVID-19 cases grow.

Jeff Bialos, who served during the Clinton administration, says that the spread of coronavirus is justification for invoking the law.

“I have little doubt they could do it.”

Dov Zakheim, who served in the Pentagon during the George H.W. Bush administration, says that Trump should have invoked the law weeks ago.

“We’re behind the eight ball, because we’ve been reactive. Here’s an opportunity to be proactive — if you even want to call it proactive at this point.”

Trump did consider invoking the ACT as early as three weeks ago. However, at the time he was not convinced the coronavirus threat was as serious as it would become in the following weeks.

Despite the large growth in COVID-19 cases, Trump is reportedly still reluctant to invoke the Act, noting that some states still have only one or two cases. The president did acknowledge that the option is still on the table.

“We’ll make that decision pretty quickly if we need it. We hope we don’t need it. It’s a big step.”

Zakheim characterized Trump’s response as “reactive,” pointing out that it could take weeks for the manufacturing industry to ramp up production for the equipment required and invoking the Act too late could prove catastrophic for efforts in treating COVID-19 and cause deaths that could have been prevented.

“He’s saying we don’t need it yet. There’s enough doctors out there saying we do need it right now,” he said.