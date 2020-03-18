Zara Larsson Stuns Fans In White Shirt & Tiny Black Shorts For Summer Throwback Pic

Zara Larsson took to Instagram to share a photo of herself taken last summer and it hasn’t gone unnoticed.

The “Don’t Worry Bout Me” songstress stunned in a long-sleeved white shirt which she left unbuttoned at the top. The Swedish singer displayed her decolletage and accessorized herself with a couple of thin bracelets. Larsson paired the ensemble with mini black denim shorts that had frayed hems and leather boots of the same color. She opted for gold hoop earrings and wore her light blond hair down and scraped off her face.

For her most recent upload, Larsson was photographed in front of a plain bright yellow backdrop. She was captured sitting down on a bench of the same color while looking directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression. She parted her legs, pushing one out to the left and the other toward her. The 22-year-old placed her hands in between her thighs and had been caught in beautiful lighting.

For her caption, Larsson explained that this image was taken on her summer tour last year and credited the photographer, Johanna Pettersson. The “All the Time” hitmaker expressed that she is currently at home in her pajamas, going through the music she has been working on for the past months. The singer told fans that the “bangers” are coming soon.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 92,000 likes and over 380 comments, proving to be popular with her 6.1 million followers.

“YOU ARE MY EVERYTHING,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“You are insanely perfect,” another shared.

“Straight up excited right now! Been waiting for some bangers for a while,” remarked a third fan.

“Looking at you twice a day is the cure for everything,” a fourth admirer commented, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

According to Zara Larsson’s official website, the “Lush Life” chart-topper is scheduled to embark on another summer tour this year. On Friday June 26, she will play at Lollapalooza in Stockholm while on Saturday, July 4 she will perform at London’s iconic Hyde Park.

The “Ruin my Life” entertainer is no stranger to impressing her social media audience with her posts. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Larsson wowed in a pink miniskirt with a long train behind it when she was spotted promoting her music in London. She paired the ensemble with a white T-shirt which she tucked into the skirt and accessorized her look with silver heels, gold earrings, and a small pink handbag. Larsson sported her shoulder-length hair down and wavy for the occasion.