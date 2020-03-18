Frida Aasen Soaks Up The Sun In A Skimpy Purple Bikini

Frida Aasen is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

On Wednesday, the Victoria’s Secret model dazzled her 622,000 followers on the social media platform with a sizzling new snap that added some serious heat to her page. The image captured the 25-year-old laying across a plush white chair and soaking up some sun in Monaco. On the chair next to her was a large tray of fresh fruit that Frida appeared to have been snacking on.

A beautiful view of the city and cloudless blue sky provided a breathtaking background to the steamy new addition to Frida’s Instagram page, but that’s not all that captivated the attention of her audience. The Norwegian beauty was quite a sight herself in a skimpy Bananhot bikini that did nothing but favors for her incredible physique.

Frida stunned in her itty-bitty purple two-piece that popped against her gorgeous, all-over tan. The set included a halter-style top with thin shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms. Its triangle-shaped cups featured a unique ruching detail to give the look a bit of texture while its plunging neckline took it to the next level by exposing an ample amount of cleavage.

The blond bombshell also rocked a pair of matching purple bikini bottoms that were equally-as risque, if not more. The piece covered up only what was necessary, allowing Frida to show off her long, lean legs in their entirety. Its waistband featured the same textured design and sat high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and flat midsection.

Frida gave herself from relief from the golden sun by wearing a pair of trendy square sunglasses. She also sported a pair of dainty earrings that added just the right amount of bling. Her blond tresses were worn down and spilled behind her back, and she appeared to be going makeup-free to let her natural beauty shine.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering the bikini-clad snap with love. It has racked up nearly 12,000 likes within its first hour of going live to Instagram, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for Frida’s latest eye-popping display.

“Stunning and very gorgeous,” one person wrote.

Another fan called Frida a “goddess.”

“You are goals” commented a third admirer.

“Best quarantine pic,” a fourth follower joked.

Fans did not have to scroll far down Frida’s Instagram feed to get another glimpse of her incredible bikini body. Another recent upload from the model saw her laying out by the pool in a tiny black bikini. That look proved popular as well, earning over 31,000 likes.