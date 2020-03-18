Mindy Kaling Stuns In Chic Instagram Post: ‘Quarantine, But Make It Fabulous’

The multi-talented Mindy Kaling treated her 4.9 million Instagram followers to a stunning snap taken in her colorful home. She was styled in a chic ensemble that looked straight out of a photoshoot, though she was just hanging out at home.

Mindy made sure to tag all the brands behind the items she wore, in case her fans were interested in picking up a component of her ensemble. She wore a pair of mixed print sandals from designer Rachel Roy, and also had a small, structured purse from Tod’s. Despite being indoors, she rocked a pair of lightly tinted glasses with gold wire frames, and added a few more accessories, including a gold bangle and a pair of round gold earrings.

Mindy wore a midi dress for the occasion, and tagged Tory Burch in the picture, suggesting that the dress may have been from the designer. The look featured short sleeves and a relatively closed neckline that didn’t reveal any of Mindy’s cleavage. The bodice hugged her curves before skimming over her lower body for a figure-flattering fit. The dress had a simple black backdrop with a white and blue floral pattern and trim at the bottom to add a bit of visual interest.

Mindy’s surroundings were just as colorful as her ensemble, as the actress fills her home with the bright hues she favors. She perched on a striped bold pink armchair, holding her purse with one hand while the other clutched what looked to be a mimosa in a champagne flute. The rug underneath her was a vibrant shade of blue with a white pattern, and the entertainment unit visible in the background had plenty of books positioned on the shelves.

Mindy’s fans couldn’t get enough of the fabulous update, and the post racked up over 81,500 likes within just 19 hours, including a like from actress Jennifer Aniston. The post also received 750 comments from Mindy’s eager followers.

“Can you just send me the clothes you no longer use…. #clothingenvy,” one fan said, loving Mindy’s style.

“More of this please,” another fan added, feeling the vibe of Mindy’s update.

“Spending my social distancing rewatching The Mindy Project while I work from home because it’s the only thing making me happy right now.. thank you for that wonderful show,” one follower commented.

“You are everything, Mindy! #makeitlikeMindy,” another added.

Mindy loves to show off her personality on social media, but she also sometimes stuns her fans with glamorous red carpet ensembles she wears. Back in January 2020, as The Inquisitr reported Mindy shared a post that showcased some of the sexy ensembles she rocked at the 22nd Costume Design Guild Awards, where she served as the host.