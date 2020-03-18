Hilde Osland Sizzles In Floral Bikini While Soaking Up The Sun

Norwegian-born model Hilde Osland is proving to be a major distraction from all of the news surrounding the coronavirus crisis with her social media updates that show her flaunting her incredible figure. On Wednesday, she shared an update to Instagram that saw her looking gorgeous in a floral bikini.

Hilde’s swimsuit featured a floral pattern on pink fabric. The suit had a plunging neckline and ruffles along the shoulder straps, giving it a feminine look. The bottoms were cheeky and skimpy, giving her fans a nice look at her backside.

The post was tagged at City Beach, Australia. The blond beauty was alone as she posed on a section of sand while soaking up the sun.

The first picture saw Hilde on her tummy as she rested in her elbows. The photo was taken from a slight side angle that allowed her fans to not only get a good look at her pretty face but the rest of her body as well. Over her shoulder, her bare bottom and legs could be seen. That being said, it was hard to ignore her blue eyes as she looked at the camera with parted lips.

In the second snap, the model was sitting on the sand leaning back on one hand. Her body was at an angle, which allowed her fans to see her cleavage in the low-cut top. The stunner’s thin waist was also on display as she turned to face the camera. Her shapely legs were also prominent in the snap.

Hilde looked like a cover girl as she wore her hair pulled back in a ponytail with a few tendrils framing her face. She wore a pink flower tucked behind one ear to add to the tropical vibe of her outfit. Her makeup was flawless and included smoky eye shadow, thick lashes and eyeliner. She wore blush on the apples of her cheeks and a pink shade on her lips. Freckles popped on the bridge of her nose.

The update was an instant hit, garnering over 37,000 likes within 45 minutes of her posting it.

As usual, Hilde’s fans raved over how sexy she looked in the snaps.

“You’re beautiful,” one Instagram user told her.

“Gorgeous Thank you for the daily posts that make so many people smile and all the positive vibes Have a nice day,” a second follower wrote.

“Looking at you is one way I’ll be doing my social distancing,” joked a third admirer.

“You are gorgeous!” raved a fourth fan.

Not too long ago, Hilde looked fabulous in a set of skimpy lingerie while reading a book.