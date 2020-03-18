Larsa Pippen Looks Business Chic Perched On Her Kitchen Counter In A Suit

Reality television star Larsa Pippen surprised her 1.9 million Instagram followers with her latest post, in which she rocked a much different type of look than she typically wears. The buxom bombshell generally tends to select figure-hugging ensembles that show off her hourglass physique, but her latest look was a looser fitting suit that gave her a business chic vibe.

Larsa perched on the edge of a waterfall counter crafted from a soft brown wood material, located in the middle of a kitchen with matching cabinets. A huge stainless steel refrigerator was visible in the background, as was a gathering of fruit and a few other items on the countertops. Larsa remained the focal point of the snap, however, as she rocked a suit from the brand Pretty Little Thing. Larsa made sure to tag the brand in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

The pale gray suit featured a subtle checkered pattern and a loose yet figure-flattering fit. The suit jacket wasn’t particularly structured, skimming over Larsa’s curves in almost a wrap style. She accentuated her slim waist and hourglass physique by belting the suit jacket. The pants likewise were slightly tighter around her thighs, and then had a looser fit at her calves. The photo was cropped in a way that Larsa’s feet weren’t visible, so fans couldn’t tell what type of footwear she was wearing.

Larsa’s long locks were parted in the middle and cascaded down her chest in voluminous curls. She had a glamorous beauty look, with a nude lip and subtle smoky eyes with long lashes that accentuated her stunning eyes. Her skin looked flawless, and a swipe of highlighter on her cheekbone was illuminated by the natural light that filled the kitchen.

Larsa’s fans couldn’t get enough of the business chic look, and the post received over 7,800 likes within just nine hours, including a like from actress Gabrielle Union. It also received 82 comments from Larsa’s eager followers.

“Gorgeous!” one fan commented, followed by a string of heart eyes emoji.

“So classy I love the look,” another follower added.

“You’re so pretty,” another fan said.

“Love your kitchen,” one follower commented, more captivated by the home decor in the shot than by Larsa’s ensemble.

The suit Larsa wore didn’t show off much skin, but she’s not afraid to pose in more revealing attire for her Instagram followers. Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, the buxom bombshell shared a picture in which she rocked a barely-there bikini that flaunted her curves.