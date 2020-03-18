Vanessa Hudgens Apologizes After Saying People Dying Over Coronavirus Is ‘Terrible, But Like, Inevitable’

Yesterday, High School Musical actress Vanessa Hudgens became a hot trending topic after she shared her opinions on the coronavirus which has killed thousands of people around the world.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hudgens took to Instagram live to talk with fans and was questioned about her London trip that has been postponed until July. The “Come Back to Me” songstress explained that postponing the trip because of the virus sounds like a “bunch of bullsh*t” and that if people die from it, it’s “terrible, but like, inevitable.”

Social media reacted passionately and Hudgens faced a lot of backlash from users.

The discussion aftward became quite hard to ignore and Hudgens decided to set the record straight and apologize, per People.

The “Say OK” entertainer took to Twitter to share a message in a note.

“I’m sorry for the way I have offended anyone and everyone who has seen the clip from my Instagram live yesterday. I realize my words were insensitive and not at all appropriate for the situation in our country and the world are in right now. This has been a huge wake up call about the significance my words have, now more than ever. I’m sending safe wishes to everyone to stay safe and healthy during this crazy time,” she said.

Hudgens also posted another video to explain that her words were taken out of context. She expressed that she is at home and in lockdown and doesn’t take this situation lightly by any means.

“And that’s what I hope you guys are doing too — in full quarantine — and staying safe and sane.”

After Hudgens’ bold statement on Instagram live, journalist Yashar Ali tweeted her video and was not impressed with the message she was sending across to her 38.4 million followers.

He believed her comments were horrible and heartless for her to share with the younger generation who look up to the Second Act actress.

Hudgens is very active on social media and isn’t used to facing a lot of negativity when it comes down to her posts. Last week, the “Sneakernight” singer shared a new photo of her soaking up the sun with her dog, Darla. Hudgens stunned in a brown one-piece swimsuit and sported her black wavy hair down. She appeared to be makeup-free and accessorized herself with a large pair of aviator sunglasses. Unsurprisingly, the post has racked up more than 1.3 million likes to date, proving to be a hit with her fans.