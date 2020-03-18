Blake Shelton And Kelly Clarkson Spark A Major Debate On ‘The Voice’

Kelly was called out on social media after her blunder, but who do you agree with?

Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson sent social media into a frenzy this week as they sparked a pretty major debate on The Voice. The drama went down after Mandi Castillo’s Blind Audition on the March 16 episode of the NBC talent search, when the two coaches just couldn’t seem to agree after Blake pointed out that he heard a fiddle during her performance of “Asi Fue”.

Things got heated between the twosome, in a playful way, after Blake highlighted the use of the instrument and how he believed it gave Mandi a slightly country vibe, as reported by Country Living.

Blake called her vocal talent “unbelievable” and also told the contestant, “I don’t know what you’d classify it as, but I feel like I heard a fiddle, and that’s a little bit country.”

Kelly then quickly chimed in, “I think it was a violin.”

Blake then hit back, “Good point, Kelly. It’s the exact same instrument,” before Kelly replied, “No. It’s not because I played the violin. I did not play the fiddle.”

Blake — who fooled fans earlier this week with an “announcement” from himself and girlfriend Gwen Stefani — then continued to praise the hopeful before taking another playful dig at his co-coach and longtime friend by clarifying, “A fiddle and a violin are the exact same instrument.”

New coach Nick Jonas then got in on the debate as he opted to Google the answer in an attempt to see who was right, only to end up not exactly helping his co-coaches with their debate.

“A violin is a fiddle, but not necessarily,” he said, which only caused the duo to share more banter when it came to their instrument disagreement.

“You walk into a music store and say ‘I’d like to buy a fiddle, please,’ and they’re going to take you to the violins. They are not different,” Blake then continued in an off-camera interview.

Several The Voice fans also chimed in on the debate on social media, with Twitter flooded with messages from viewers as they shared who they believed was right. Many took Blake’s side.

@kellyclarkson #TheVoice #FYI The answer is a surprising “no.” A violin and a fiddle are the same four-stringed instrument, generally played with a bow, strummed, or plucked. They are identical in their physical appearance…. ???? — Shannel Reese (@ReeseShannel) March 18, 2020

@blakeshelton #TheVoice @kellyclarkson I’m a Music Educator and there is no difference physically between a Fiddle and Violin, it is literally the same instrument. Fiddle is a Colloquial term for Violin Folk Style….which is played on a VIOLIN. — Rick (@RickVreal) March 18, 2020

@blakeshelton

A violin is sometimes informally called a fiddle, regardless of the kind of music being played with it. The words “violin” and “fiddle” come from the same Latin root, but “violin” came through the romance languages and “fiddle” through the Germanic languages. — Connie Evans (@ConnieRuth65) March 18, 2020

Oh by the way Kelly a fiddle and a violin IS the same. Look it up. pic.twitter.com/1xPWGzg8jP — Ronnie Leaks (@LeaksRonnie) March 17, 2020

But despite the debate, all four coaches turned their chairs for Mandi which meant she got to decide which team to join. The singer opted for John Legend.

Blake’s latest banter with a co-coach came shortly after the country star shared his disappointment that girlfriend Gwen isn’t on the current season after Nick took over her red spinning chair.

He made the confession after he teased that he thought another contestant was “stuck” with Nick when he’d have been the perfect contestant for Team Gwen.