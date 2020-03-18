Tracee Ellis Ross Looks Smoking Hot Dressed As Cher In Her Latest Instagram Update

Actress Tracee Ellis Ross shared a wild snap with her 7.8 million Instagram followers in which she was all dolled up to resemble the legendary pop star, Cher. The look was for an episode of her show, Black-ish, as she explained in the caption. Tracee previously treated her Instagram followers to a short video clip in which the makeup for the look was getting done while she wore a simple white tank top, but her most recent Instagram update showed off the finished look.

In the picture, Tracee posed in front of an eye-catching backdrop with metallic discs in various sizes hanging in a doorway area. She rested one hand on the frame of the doorway as she gazed at the camera from under her lashes.

Tracee often embraces her natural texture and wears her hair in a style with plenty of volume. Yet, for her Cher look, she rocked super long, sleek, straight hair that hung all the way down to her waist and was parted in the middle. Tracee kept the accessories simple for the look, adding just a pair of thin, massive hoop earrings that peeked out from underneath her curtain of hair.

Her beauty look featured a bold, colorful lip and long lashes that accentuated her stunning eyes. She had a serious expression on her face in the photo as she posed for the shot.

For her ensemble, Tracee’s toned physique was on display in a figure-hugging look that had some major vintage vibes. The dress had a high neckline that obscured Tracee’s cleavage and long sleeves. It featured a unique pattern of cream-colored textured areas overlaid on a sleek nude backdrop. The photo was cropped around Tracee’s thighs, so fans weren’t able to tell the length of the dress.

Tracee’s eager followers absolutely loved the look, and the post received over 101,200 likes within just 12 hours, including a like from model Lily Aldridge. The post also racked up 860 comments within the same time span as her fans shared their thoughts in the comments section.

“Long hair don’t care,” one fan said.

“Another show stopper!” one follower commented.

“We see you queen,” another fan added, followed by a crown emoji and praise hands emoji.

“Laughter is the best medicine right now!” one follower said, referring to Tracee’s caption.

The stunner frequently shows off her enviable physique in fashion-forward gowns, and she also makes sure to give her followers glimpses of all the work that goes into maintaining her toned body. Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Tracee shared a short video clip taken from one of her workouts in which she went through a few difficult moves while sweat literally dripped off her body onto the floor.