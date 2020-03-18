Tarsha Whitmore Looks Smoking Hot In A Revealing Black Miniskirt And Top

Australian bombshell Tarsha Whitmore thrilled her eager Instagram followers with her latest post, a double Instagram update that flaunted her tantalizing curves. The snaps were taken in a vehicle in the evening, giving the whole post a mysterious vibe. Tarsha also included the geotag of Gold Coast, Queensland.

In the first picture, the camera captured Tarsha as she was reaching out toward it. Her hand with a ring on her middle finger and long nails were visible, illuminated by the flash of the camera, in the foreground of the shot.

Tarsha rocked a skimpy black top with thin spaghetti straps and a low-cut neckline that revealed a scandalous amount of cleavage. The top covered little more than a bikini or bra would, coming just an inch or so below Tarsha’s ample assets and showing off her toned stomach.

She paired the barely-there top with a skimpy black high-waisted miniskirt. Tarsha’s legs were pulled up on the car’s seat. The shadows meant that fans couldn’t exactly see where the hem of the skirt was, but plenty of Tarsha’s bronzed legs were on display.

The stunner’s long locks tumbled down her chest and shoulder in voluminous curls, and she had a glamorous full face of makeup on. A deep pink glossy hue covered her plump pout, and she flashed a smile at the camera. She had long lashes and a metallic hue on her eyelids, which emphasized her eyes as they were momentarily closed in the first snap.

The second snap in Tarsha’s Instagram update had a bit of a different feel. While the first was a bit silly and showed Tarsha in a casual moment, she was full-on posing in the second snap. She rested one hand on the back of the seat and brought the other one up to her hair as she stared at the camera with slightly parted lips and a serious expression.

She tagged the clothing brand Oh Polly in the caption of the post as well as in the picture, revealing to her fans that her ensemble came from the Australian retailer.

Tarsha’s followers absolutely loved the sizzling update, and the post received 9,700 likes within just one hour. Many of her fans also took to the comments section to shower her with praise, and the post received 89 comments within the same one-hour time span.

“Omg you’re beyond gorgeous,” one fan said, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

“What kind of car you drive?” another follower questioned, curious about Tarsha’s choice of vehicle.

“You are so beautiful,” another fan added.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Tarsha surprised her eager fans by putting on a bit of a mini fashion show of pieces from the retailer Bo and Tee. The Australian bombshell shared clips on her IGTV in which she rocked figure-hugging spandex ensembles and even showed off a few dance moves.