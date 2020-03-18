Candice Swanepoel Wows In A Tiny Red Bikini: ‘A Certain Level Of Cheekiness Is Required In Times Like This’

Candice revealed a whole lot of skin in a skimpy two-piece as she showed off her 'cheekiness.'

Longtime Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel showed off a whole lot of skin in a red-hot bikini photo on Instagram this week. The gorgeous lingerie model put her flawless body on show in the very skimpy two-piece as she flashed her booty for the camera in a pair of risque thong bottoms.

The sizzling NSFW snap was shared to social media by her swimwear line, Tropic of C, on March 17.

In the image, the mom of two got very cheeky as she proudly flaunted her jaw-dropping curves and gave the camera a very sultry look. Candice — who recently wowed in a pair of leopard-print bikini bottoms — posed by looking back at the camera over her right shoulder, with only her stunning blue eyes visible as she hid the bottom half of her face.

The beauty arched her back slightly as she put her very toned booty on show, while her equally fit arms were also on full display.

As for her bikini look, the red number perfectly hugged her curves. It included skimpy bottoms which had only a small piece of red material held together by thin straps that stretched over both of her hips. She paired that with a bikini top in the same color.

Though the front of the swimwear wasn’t visible in the new snap, which has received thousands of likes, fans did get a look at the thin adjustable straps that stretched over her shoulders. The top also fastened in the center of her back with a silver clasp.

Candice had her signature long blond hair pulled back and away from her face in the photo. She sported her hair in a bun with a stylish red bandanna tied around it.

The mom of two also accessorized her bikini look with a pair of chunky gold hoop earrings and a stack of bangles on her right wrist.

Tropic of C appeared to reference the current uncertainty caused by the coronavirus outbreak as the swimwear line shared a tongue-in-cheek caption alongside the bikini snap. In it, the brand teased that a “certain level of cheekiness” is needed during such a testing time across the globe.

Fans clearly appreciated the comic relief that came with Candice’s latest bikini photo, as many shared their thoughts in the comments section.

One Instagram user called the 31-year-old beauty “gorgeous” alongside three heart eye emoji.

“Absolutely stunning,” a second person said, adding, “wish I looked that amazing in a 2 piece. Love this look btw.”

“Works for me I already feel better than before I saw this,” another admirer wrote.