‘The Conners’ Fans Shocked By Jay R. Ferguson’s Bare Face As Darlene’s Boyfriend Ben Ditches His Beard

Ben was unrecognizable as he went for a 'business' look on the most recent episode of the ABC sitcom.

The Conners fans are reacting to Jay R. Ferguson’s baby face. The actor, who plays Darlene Conner’s boyfriend, Ben, on the ABC sitcom, was unrecognizable in the show’s most recent episode, titled “Beards, Thrupples, and Robots.”

In the episode, Ben decides to shave his bushy beard so he can look like a “clean-cut businessman” while trying to score advertisers for his mugshot magazine. While Ben claims his dazzling dimples will charm potential clients, the reaction from Darlene (Sara Gilbert) and the rest of the Conner family is hilarious.

In a series of jokes about Ben’s bare face, Darlene couldn’t get past her man’s “fat” head, while her daughter Harris (Emma Kenney) said, “It looks like someone put eyes on a ham.” Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) mourned the loss of Ben’s rugged “woodsman” look and said his bare face felt like an old lady’s arm skin flapping in the wind.

In comments to an Instagram photo of a beardless Ben, Conners fans had mixed reactions to the character’s new look.

“I thought it was Dr. Oz,” one viewer wrote.

“Don’t like it when he shaves,” another follower added.

“I don’t know how to feel,” a third fan chimed in.

And several other Conners fans simply wrote, “Nooooooooo!”

While this is definitely a new look for the Ben character, Ferguson’s fans have seen him bare-faced many times in the past. On the ABC sitcom The Real O’Neals, Ferguson played the family’s beardless patriarch, Pat O’Neal. On the short-lived Living Biblically, he played the clean-shaven Chip Curry. And who can forget his many incarnations of facial hair when he played art director Stan Rizzo on Mad Men?

In an interview with Vulture, Ferguson said he liked it when his character Stan sported a beard because it helped him stand out next to Jon Hamm, the handsome leading man who played Don Draper on the AMC drama. Ferguson also revealed that for one Mad Men season, he was asked to start growing out his beard in August, but his first makeup and hair test wasn’t until October 28.

“So we’re talking about three months of not shaving,” the actor said. “When I showed up I looked like a cross between Jeremiah Johnson and Tom Hanks in ‘Castaway.’ It was too much. Way too much.”

He also revealed that his wife, Lorena Ruiz, was sick of the beard after so many months and couldn’t wait for him to shave it off between seasons.

As for his role on The Conners, it’s clear that Darlene Conner likes men with facial hair. Her ex, David (Johnny Galecki), also sports a bushy beard, so it will be interesting to see if Ben grows his back or if he’ll stay with his beard-free business look.